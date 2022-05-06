elysewalker Is Hiring An Assistant Buyer In Los Angeles, CA

elysewalker has been curating high and low, from near and far, decades before it became the industry norm. Mixing heritage brands with new and emerging, the stores style it all together seamlessly.

This is a full-time position for a candidate looking to pursue a career in buying and merchandising. The Assistant Buyer’s main function is to assist the buying team in all aspects of the buying process - from order entry, budget management, RTVs, and shipping supervision. The Assistant Buyer’s role is to improve upon the entire buying process.