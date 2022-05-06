elysewalker Is Hiring An Assistant Buyer In Los Angeles, CA
elysewalker has been curating high and low, from near and far, decades before it became the industry norm. Mixing heritage brands with new and emerging, the stores style it all together seamlessly.
This is a full-time position for a candidate looking to pursue a career in buying and merchandising. The Assistant Buyer’s main function is to assist the buying team in all aspects of the buying process - from order entry, budget management, RTVs, and shipping supervision. The Assistant Buyer’s role is to improve upon the entire buying process.
JOB FUNCTIONS (may include but not limited to):
· Purchase order management: enter orders, order changes, cancellations, audit confirmations
· Process returns authorizations: communicate with store teams and any necessary internal and external follow-up
· Market Prep: Create and maintain market travel schedule for Buyers
· Image management: Collect and file images of each PO in OneDrive and NCR
· Vendor communication: Update pricing adjustments, payment and shipping terms, vendor discounts
· Prepare materials for key business meetings: vendor appointments, assortment planning, seasonal presentations
· Run vendor selling reports and distribute to appropriate vendor and/or elysewalker team member
· Transfer management: Enter and manage transfer process as needed
· Shipping management: Oversee communication via shipping approval email, audit requests against purchase orders, manage discrepancies with appropriate parties, and ensure timely merchandise deliveries
· Manage damaged product: communicate with vendor about replacement and RTV
· Markdown management: Liaise between buyers, planners, visuals and store teams to ensure proper markdown prep and communication
· Oversee special orders and product reserve processes
· Answer new vendor inquiries by overseeing general buying email
QUALIFICATIONS:
· Computer proficiency (strong excel skills, email, and Microsoft applications)
· Excellent communication, organization, and problem-solving skills
· Detail oriented with the ability to multi-task
· Ability to prioritize and adapt in fast-paced environment
· Retail mathematics skills
· Bachelor’s degree preferred
· NCR Counterpoint knowledge preferred
· Prior retail experience preferred (i.e. buying internship or store level experience)
WE OFFER:
· Health Insurance & Wellness Benefits Package
· Retirement Benefits Package
· Benefits & Perks, including PTO & Employee Discount
TO APPLY: Please send your resume to Becky@elysewalker.com, subject line Assistant Buyer.
elysewalker.com