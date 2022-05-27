Everafter/The Westside Is Hiring A Fashion Designer In NYC

Everafter is a kid/teen RTW brand and The Westside is a California-inspired women’s RTW brand based in NYC. Both brands have 7 retail locations each and launched their RTW collections in May of 2021. The Designer will take a lead role for the Everafter brand and help to support The Westside brand with responsibilities encompassing Design and Product Development. This position is based in our NYC Corporate office and reports to the Design Director.



Responsibilities

· Research relevant product trends, color trends, fabric trends, new trims, and garment details

· Present concept research and design sketches based on direction from Design Director/Creative Director

· Sketch all flats for Everafter Collection and update them throughout development, based on fit changes

· Create and update all Everafter Collection tech packs in a timely and accurate manner. Designer is responsible for sketch page, construction page, and BOMs from proto to production stages

· Utilize Photoshop/Illustrator skills to recolor prints and create simple graphics

· Source fabric and trims with overseas vendors

· Accurately record all notes during fittings

· Communicate clearly with cross-functional teams and outside vendors

· Organize samples, submit binders, and assemble presentation boards as required. Assist and receive sample shipments

· Take initiative based on calendar needs



Qualifications

· At least 3-5 years of experience designing childrenswear or womenswear

· Advanced knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

· Advanced visual and written communication skills

· Strong understanding of garment construction

· Agile and adaptable to a very fast-paced environment



Please include a portfolio or web link in you submission to maddie@greenwichretailgroup.com.