Exposure NY Is Hiring A Stylist Agent / Producer In New York, NY
As a Stylist Agent with Exposure NY, you will be under the direction of the owner and lead stylist agent, working cohesively with our NY based team to provide the highest level of representation for our roster of artists. Your role will be focused on managing, developing and expanding our client base of brands, creative agencies, photographers and directors.
Main responsibilities in terms of Agenting and Production will be for our Fashion Stylists. You will also provide focused support to our Set Designers through client research and promotion.
Your primary contributions include:
- Successfully managing relationships with clients:
- Ensuring the production process is seamless
- Recommending artists based on client needs
- Creating and revising estimates
- Thoughtfully negotiating on behalf of our artists
- Organize artist schedules
- Promote artists to new and existing clients
- Oversee the research of prospective clients
- Maintain a concierge approach to managing all projects associated with our artists
- Maintain in-depth industry knowledge
Success in this role requires a skill set which includes: strategic negotiating skills, meticulous attention to detail, the ability to pivot seamlessly between projects and a willingness to assist others for the betterment of the represented artist and company.
You are comfortable with numbers and basic accounting, you have an adaptable personality and a committed work ethic. You are drawn to art and commerce and are interested in beauty, celebrity, fashion and advertising industries.
A day in the life:
- Creation of a daily calendar to align with your purpose and goals for the day
- Manage calls and emails with clients and artists
- Create, negotiate and finalize deal memos
- Coordinate travel
- Account management (billing)
Qualified candidates:
- Possess strong written and verbal communication skills
- Are meticulous in their attention to details
- History of creating personal systems that ensure projects and goals are managed successfully
- Industry experience in beauty, fashion and or celebrity
- Maintain discretion with confidential information
- Exceptional at planning & project management
- History of proactively setting and achieving goals
- Thrive in a fast-paced and high pressure work environment
- A minimum of two years of previous artist management or production experience
What we are committed to contributing to your experience with our company:
- A healthy and supportive work environment
- A dedicated and skilled staff of agents, associate agents, billing and art department
- The freedom to innovate
- Opportunity to pursue a Senior role within our agency
- Financial growth opportunities
- Opportunity to suggest new talent to our roster
- This is an in-person position, 5 Days per week in Soho, NYC.
- Compensation and benefits commensurate with work experience
Please email resumes along with a quick note about yourself to megan@exposureny.com
ABOUT OUR AGENCY: Exposure NY represents exceptional and high caliber talent at the top of their respective fields. Our clients value our talents' professionalism and skill. From casting to fashion styling to photography our talent all contribute to creating a great final product. At Exposure NY, we ensure that all aspects of our clients' needs are met. Our team is helpful and knowledgeable and our talent is wonderful to work with, making on-set experience pleasurable for all involved.