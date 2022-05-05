Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Factory PR Is Seeking Summer '22 Fashion VIP  Interns In Los Angeles

Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation.
factory pr logo

ABOUT FACTORY PR Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for our expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Factory PR has an over twenty-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.

SEEKING Factory PR seeks Fashion VIP Interns for the Summer 2022 term (May through Aug). The candidate should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations and celebrity fields. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
· Organize and merchandise samples and client collections
· Traffic samples to stylists and publications
· Assist with compiling and updating media lists
· Update client reports
· Help write VIP media alerts and pitches
· Daily search of magazines, blogs and all entertainment related media outlets for celebrities wearing represented brands
· Coordinating messenger services and overnight shipments
· General administrative duties
· Assist with VIP gifting and mailers
· Assist with VIP fittings and appointments
· Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

REQUIREMENTS
· Background of study in relevant field
· May be able to earn school credit
· Must be able to commit to three to five days per week
· Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint.
· Prior fashion, public relations or corporate office experience is a plus

COMPENSATION
· This is an unpaid internship
· Weekly class will be offered by a variety of PR professionals to teach the basics of fashion PR including social media, pithing, editorial advertising, trend forecasting and more
· Snacks and fun included

Contact Siena@factorypr.com

