Fashion Director / Stylist, Joanne Blades Is Seeking Interns In New York, NY

3 Gallery 3 Images

Fashion director of Zoo Magazine, also freelance contributor of W Mag, Vogue and In Style, JOANNE BLADES is seeking eager and hardworking interns to start immediately! Amazing opportunity to learn about the styling world.



All internships will be paid in school credit or with experience.



Please send a brief cover letter and resume to Joanne Blades at joanneblades212@gmail.com. Please list availability (2 full days minimum) and available start date. No prior experience in the fashion industry is necessary, but welcome.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Interns will have the opportunity to:

- prep for and help on set for celebrity, fashion, and advertising shoots

- organize and traffic samples

- communicate with PR showrooms

- administrative tasks



REQUIREMENTS

- local to the NYC area

- hardworking, reliable, responsible, motivated, detail oriented, punctual

- able to work in a high pressure environment

- able to multi-task