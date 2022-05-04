Fashion School Directory
If you're thinking about going to fashion school, there's a lot to consider: location, tuition costs, majors... You could go for a full, four-year Bachelor's or Master's degree, or a shorter certificate program. Do you want to graduate with a broad understanding of the fashion system or a proficiency in something specific, like eveningwear design?
As you begin your decision-making process, consider this directory a starting point. Below, you'll find an up-to-date list of colleges and universities around the world with fashion programs, from household-name East Coast design schools to small community colleges in remote American suburbs to historic, world-renowned institutions in Milan and Tokyo.
Click on each school name to find more information, and good luck!
Bold entries are sponsored. If you are a school interested in sponsoring your listing, please reach out to advertising@breakingmedia.com.
|School
|Location
Rome and Milan, Italy
Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Los Angeles, California, USA
Savannah, Georgia, USA
Helsinki, Finland
San Francisco, California, USA
Reading, Pennsylvania, USA
Alexandria, Minnesota, USA
Schaumburg, Illinois, USA
Beiruit, Lebanon
Antwerp, Belgium
Boone, North Carolina, USA
Austin, Texas and Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA
Auburn, Alabama, USA
Austin, Texas, USA
Baylor, Texas, USA
New York, NY, USA
Mobile, Alabama, USA
Greenville, South Carolina, USA
Logan, Utah, USA
Lincroft, New Jersey
Tokyo, Japan
Oroville, California, USA
San Francisco, California, USA
San Luis Obispo, California, USA
Los Angeles, California, USA
Shreveport, Louisiana, USA
Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA
London, England
Chelsea College of Arts and Design, University of the Arts London
London, England
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Glen Ellyn, Illinois, USA
Fort Collins, Colorada, USA
Chicago, Illinois, USA
Columbus, Ohio, USA
Spokane, Washington, USA
Copenhagen, Denmark
Ithaca, New York, USA
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA
Dallas County, Texas, USA
Des Moines, Iowa, USA
River Forest, Illinois, USA
Ypsilianti, Michigan, USA
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Lynwood, Washington, USA
Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Paris, France
New York, NY, USA
Glebe, New South Wales, Australia
Framingham, Massachusetts, USA
New Haven, Connecticut, USA
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Statesboro, Georgia, USA
New York, NY, USA
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA
Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, USA
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Hong Kong, China
Washington, D.C., USA
Barcelona, Spain and more
East Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, USA
Indiana County, Pennsylvania, USA
Paris, France
Ames, Iowa, USA
Milan, Italy and more
New Delhi, India
Providence, Rhode Island, USA
Manhattan, Kansas, USA
Kent, Ohio, USA
London, England
KOEFIA (International Academy of Haute Couture and Art of Costume)
Rome, Italy
Brussels, Belgium
Beaumont, Texas, USA
Lansing, Michigan, USA
Lansing, Michigan, USA
Auburndale, Massachusetts, USA
Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, USA
Lynchburg, Virginia, USA
New York, NY, USA
Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Paris, France
London, England
Brookville, New York, USA
Los Angeles, California, USA
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Madison, Wisconsin, USA
Poughkeepsie, New York, USA
Baltimore, Maryland
Arlington, Virginia, USA
Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Palmerston North, New Zealand
Erie, Pennsylvania, USA
Mesa, Arizona, USA
Miami, Florida, USA
Miami, Florida, USA
East Lansing, Michigan, USA
Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Fergus Falls, Minnesota, USA
Springfield, Missouri, USA
Montclair, New Jersey, USA
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Kathmandu, Nepal
Brooklyn, New York, USA
New York, NY, USA
New Delhi, India
Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
Durham, North Carolina, USA
Raleigh, North Carolina, USA
Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA
Dekalb, Illinois, USA
Midland, Chicago, USA
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA
Corvallis, Oregon, USA
Los Angeles, California, USA
Paris, France
New York, NY, USA
New Delhi, India
Phoenix, Arizona
Pierce, Washington, USA
Florence, Italy
Brooklyn, New York, USA
Mumbai, India and more
London, England
Providence, Rhode Island, USA
Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, USA
London, England
Melbourne, Australia
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
Huntsville, Texas, USA
San Francisco, California, USA
Chicago, Illinois, USA
Seattle, Washington, USA
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Tel Aviv, Israel
Shoreline, Washington, USA
Brookings, South Dakota, USA
Carbondale, Illinois, USA
Nacogdoches, Texas, USA
Columbia, Missouri, USA
Pikesville, Maryland, USA
Paris, France
Brighton, England
Syracuse, New York, USA
Australia
Fort Worth, Texas, USA
Kingsville, Texas, USA
Fort Worth, Texas, USA
San Marcos, Texas, USA
Lubbock, Texas, USA
Denton, Texas, USA
Chippendale, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Montgomery, Alabama, USA
River Grove, Illinois, USA
Pretoria, South Africa
Mexico City, Mexico
Farnham, England
Vienna, Austria
Pine Bluff, Arkansas, USA
Brighton, England
Warrensburg, Missouri, USA
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA
Newark, Delaware, USA
Athens, Georgia, USA
Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
Lexington, Kentucky, USA
Columbia, Missouri, USA
Denton, Texas, USA
South Kingstown, Rhode Island, USA
Columbia, South Carolina, USA
Ultimo, Australia
San Antonio, Texas, USA
London, England
Menomonie, Wisconsin, USA
Richmond, Virginia, USA
Ettrick, Virginia, USA
Pullman, Washington, USA
St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Detroit, Michigan, USA
Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA
Surry Hills, Australia
