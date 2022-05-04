fashion school directory

If you're thinking about going to fashion school, there's a lot to consider: location, tuition costs, majors... You could go for a full, four-year Bachelor's or Master's degree, or a shorter certificate program. Do you want to graduate with a broad understanding of the fashion system or a proficiency in something specific, like eveningwear design?

As you begin your decision-making process, consider this directory a starting point. Below, you'll find an up-to-date list of colleges and universities around the world with fashion programs, from household-name East Coast design schools to small community colleges in remote American suburbs to historic, world-renowned institutions in Milan and Tokyo.

Click on each school name to find more information, and good luck!

Bold entries are sponsored. If you are a school interested in sponsoring your listing, please reach out to advertising@breakingmedia.com.

