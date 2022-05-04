fashion school directory

Skip to main content
Find fashion schools and programs in the U.S. and around the world.

Photo: Imaxtree

If you're thinking about going to fashion school, there's a lot to consider: location, tuition costs, majors... You could go for a full, four-year Bachelor's or Master's degree, or a shorter certificate program. Do you want to graduate with a broad understanding of the fashion system or a proficiency in something specific, like eveningwear design?

As you begin your decision-making process, consider this directory a starting point. Below, you'll find an up-to-date list of colleges and universities around the world with fashion programs, from household-name East Coast design schools to small community colleges in remote American suburbs to historic, world-renowned institutions in Milan and Tokyo.

Click on each school name to find more information, and good luck!

Bold entries are sponsored. If you are a school interested in sponsoring your listing, please reach out to advertising@breakingmedia.com.

Bold name indicates paid sponsorship.

SchoolLocation

Accademia Costume & Moda

Rome and Milan, Italy

Belmont University

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Drexel University

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

Los Angeles, California, USA

Savannah College of Art and Design

Savannah, Georgia, USA

Aalto University of Art, Design and Architecture

Helsinki, Finland

Academy of Art University

San Francisco, California, USA

Albright College

Reading, Pennsylvania, USA

Alexandria Technical & Community College

Alexandria, Minnesota, USA

American Intercontinental University

Schaumburg, Illinois, USA

American University of Beirut

Beiruit, Lebanon

Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts

Antwerp, Belgium

Appalachian State University

Boone, North Carolina, USA

Art Institute of Austin (also Virginia Beach)

Austin, Texas and Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA

Auburn University

Auburn, Alabama, USA

Austin Community College District

Austin, Texas, USA

Baylor University

Baylor, Texas, USA

Berkeley College

New York, NY, USA

Bishop State Community College

Mobile, Alabama, USA

Bob Jones University

Greenville, South Carolina, USA

Bridgerland Technical College

Logan, Utah, USA

Brookdale Community College

Lincroft, New Jersey

Bunka Fashion College

Tokyo, Japan

Butte College

Oroville, California, USA

California College of Arts

San Francisco, California, USA

California State Polytechnic University

San Luis Obispo, California, USA

California State University

Los Angeles, California, USA

Centenary College

Shreveport, Louisiana, USA

Central Michigan University

Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA

Central Saint Martins

London, England

Chelsea College of Arts and Design, University of the Arts London

London, England

Clark Atlanta University

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

College of Dupage

Glen Ellyn, Illinois, USA

Colorado State University

Fort Collins, Colorada, USA

Columbia College

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Columbus College of Art and Design

Columbus, Ohio, USA

Community Colleges of Spokane

Spokane, Washington, USA

Copenhagen Academy of Fashion Design

Copenhagen, Denmark

Cornell University

Ithaca, New York, USA

Cranbrook Educational Community

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, USA

Dallas County Community College District

Dallas County, Texas, USA

Des Moines Area Community College

Des Moines, Iowa, USA

Dominican University

River Forest, Illinois, USA

Eastern Michigan University

Ypsilianti, Michigan, USA

Ecole Supérieure De Mode Esg Uqam

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Edmonds Community College

Lynwood, Washington, USA

Emerson College

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Esmod

Paris, France

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

New York, NY, USA

FBI Fashion College

Glebe, New South Wales, Australia

Framingham State University

Framingham, Massachusetts, USA

Gateway Community College

New Haven, Connecticut, USA

George Brown College

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Georgia Southern University

Statesboro, Georgia, USA

Glasgow Caledonian New York College

New York, NY, USA

Grand Rapids Community College

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA

Gwinnett Technical College

Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA

Harcum College

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, USA

Hogeschool Van Amsterdam / AMFI Amsterdam Fashion Institute

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hong Kong, China

Howard University

Washington, D.C., USA

IED Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain and more

Immaculata University

East Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, USA

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Indiana County, Pennsylvania, USA

Institut Français De La Mode

Paris, France

Iowa State University

Ames, Iowa, USA

Istituto Marangoni

Milan, Italy and more

JD Institute of Fashion Technology

New Delhi, India

Johnson & Wales University

Providence, Rhode Island, USA

Kansas State University

Manhattan, Kansas, USA

Kent State University

Kent, Ohio, USA

Kingston University

London, England

KOEFIA (International Academy of Haute Couture and Art of Costume)

Rome, Italy

La Cambre

Brussels, Belgium

Lamar University

Beaumont, Texas, USA

Lansing Community College

Lansing, Michigan, USA

Lasalle College International

Lansing, Michigan, USA

Lasell University

Auburndale, Massachusetts, USA

Lehigh Carbon Community College

Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, USA

Liberty University

Lynchburg, Virginia, USA

LIM College

New York, NY, USA

Lipscomb University

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

LISAA

Paris, France

London College of Fashion

London, England

Long Island University

Brookville, New York, USA

Los Angeles Trade–Technical College

Los Angeles, California, USA

Louisiana State University

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Madison Area Technical College

Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Marist College

Poughkeepsie, New York, USA

Maryland Institute College of Art

Baltimore, Maryland

Marymount University

Arlington, Virginia, USA

Massachusetts College of Art

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Massey University

Palmerston North, New Zealand

Mercyhurst University

Erie, Pennsylvania, USA

Mesa Community College

Mesa, Arizona, USA

Miami Dade College

Miami, Florida, USA

Miami International University of Art and Design

Miami, Florida, USA

Michigan State University

East Lansing, Michigan, USA

Middle Tennessee State University

Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA

Milwaukee Area Technical College

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Minneapolis Community and Technical College

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Fergus Falls, Minnesota, USA

Missouri State University

Springfield, Missouri, USA

Montclair State University

Montclair, New Jersey, USA

Moore College of Art and Design

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Namuna College of Fashion Technology

Kathmandu, Nepal

New York City College of Technology

Brooklyn, New York, USA

New York University

New York, NY, USA

NIFT National Institute of Fashion Technology

New Delhi, India

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Greensboro, North Carolina, USA

North Carolina Central University

Durham, North Carolina, USA

North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA

Northern Illinois University

Dekalb, Illinois, USA

Northwood University

Midland, Chicago, USA

Oklahoma State University

Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA

Oregon State University

Corvallis, Oregon, USA

Otis College of Art and Design

Los Angeles, California, USA

Paris College of Art

Paris, France

Parsons, the New School for Design

New York, NY, USA

Pearl Academy

New Delhi, India

Phoenix College

Phoenix, Arizona

Pierce College

Pierce, Washington, USA

Polimoda

Florence, Italy

Pratt

Brooklyn, New York, USA

Raffles University

Mumbai, India and more

Ravensbourne University London

London, England

Rhode Island School of Design

Providence, Rhode Island, USA

Rowan College at Burlington County

Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, USA

Royal College of Art

London, England

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology

Melbourne, Australia

Ryerson University School of Fashion

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Salt Lake Community College

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Sam Houston State University

Huntsville, Texas, USA

San Francisco State University

San Francisco, California, USA

School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Seattle Pacific University

Seattle, Washington, USA

Senai Cetiqt

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Shenkar College of Engineering and Design

Tel Aviv, Israel

Shoreline Community College

Shoreline, Washington, USA

South Dakota State University

Brookings, South Dakota, USA

Southern Illinois University

Carbondale, Illinois, USA

Stephen F. Austin State University

Nacogdoches, Texas, USA

Stephens College

Columbia, Missouri, USA

Stevenson University

Pikesville, Maryland, USA

Studio Bercot

Paris, France

Sussex University

Brighton, England

Syracuse University

Syracuse, New York, USA

Tafe Institute of Technology

Australia

Tarrant County College

Fort Worth, Texas, USA

Texas A&M University - Kingsville

Kingsville, Texas, USA

Texas Christian University

Fort Worth, Texas, USA

Texas State University

San Marcos, Texas, USA

Texas Tech University

Lubbock, Texas, USA

Texas Woman's University

Denton, Texas, USA

The Fashion Institute Australia

Chippendale, Australia

The Masters Institute of Creative Education

Melbourne, Australia

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina, USA

Thomas Jefferson University

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Trenholm State Community College 

Montgomery, Alabama, USA

Triton College

River Grove, Illinois, USA

Tshwane University of Technology

Pretoria, South Africa

Universidad Jannette Klein

Mexico City, Mexico

University for the Creative Arts -- Surrey

Farnham, England

University of Applied Arts

Vienna, Austria

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff, Arkansas, USA

University of Brighton

Brighton, England

University of Central Missouri

Warrensburg, Missouri, USA

University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

University of Delaware

Newark, Delaware, USA

University of Georgia

Athens, Georgia, USA

University of Hawaii System

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

University of Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky, USA

University of Missouri

Columbia, Missouri, USA

University of North Texas

Denton, Texas, USA

University of Rhode Island

South Kingstown, Rhode Island, USA

University of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina, USA

University of Technology Sydney

Ultimo, Australia

University of the Incarnate Word

San Antonio, Texas, USA

University of Westminster

London, England

University of Wisconsin — Stout

Menomonie, Wisconsin, USA

Virginia Commonwealth University

Richmond, Virginia, USA

Virginia State University

Ettrick, Virginia, USA

Washington State University

Pullman, Washington, USA

Washington University in St. Louis

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Wayne State University

Detroit, Michigan, USA

Western Michigan University

Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA

Whitehouse Institute of Design

Surry Hills, Australia

