Introducing Fashionista's Fashion School Directory

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

For more than a decade, Fashionista has been a go-to resource for young people looking to advance their fashion careers, including high-school students deciding if and where to pursue their post-secondary education. So, to round out our career content and programming — which includes everything from job and internship listings to events to advice from the industry's biggest names — we're launching a permanent Fashion School Directory.

The Directory, which you can find here, comprises an up-to-date list of colleges and universities with fashion programs in the United States and abroad. It includes institutions focused on fashion, like Accademia Costume & Moda and Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, as well as art and design schools, like Savannah College of Art and Design. The list also encompasses private universities with great fashion programs, like Belmont University and Drexel University, in addition to public universities and HBCUs, community colleges, technical colleges and everything in between. Visitors can click any school name on the list to find more information.

Preview of the Fashionista Fashion School Directory

Alongside the Directory, we're launching a service for schools interested in driving more prospective students to their listings and choosing what information is provided to our 2.1 million monthly readers. Any school is invited to become a Premium Member.

Premium Members — which include the five schools listed above — receive a yearlong premium Fashion School Directory listing, which can include a full school overview with courses available, contact information, tuition information, alumni testimonials, enrollment deadlines, relevant links, a high-resolution logo, slideshows and/or a video, which can include a campus tour.

Members are also given a full sponsored article to promote their school as they see fit, to be shared on Fashionista's main edit well, social media channels and daily newsletter; as well as full reporting from our campaign management team. The Directory itself, in which premium members get top billing, is also promoted regularly throughout the year.

Interested in a membership or have questions? Just email advertising@breakingmedia.com and we'll be happy to help.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.