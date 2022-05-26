Must Read: Fashionphile Opens Authentication Center in NYC, LuisaViaRoma Gets Into Resale

Photo: Courtesy of Fashionphile

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Fashionphile opens NYC authentication center

On Friday, Fashionphile will open the doors of a new, 60,000-square-foot authentication center and showroom in New York City, where shoppers will be able to buy pre-owned luxury accessories, sell their pieces and see how the company's authentication process works firsthand. You can find more information here. {Fashionista Inbox}

LuisaViaRoma gets into resale with Vestiaire Collective

In other resale news, LuisaViaRoma enters the market via a partnership with Vestiaire Collective, which will allow customers to sell their used fashion in exchange for credit at the e-tailer, WWD reports. "By offering our clients a chance to experience circular fashion firsthand, LuisaViaRoma is hoping to attract the interest of more people on the importance of buying and selling pre-loved luxury fashion and accessories and the necessity to make conscious choices," Luisa Via Roma Chief Executive Officer Alessandra Rossi said. The program launches first in Italy, but is expected to be rolled out across the globe later this year. {WWD}

What do artists wear, and why does it matter?

Liam Hess interviews Charlie Porter about his new book, "What Artists Wear," for Vogue, discussing the fashion of some of the most important artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, what it said about them as individuals and the process of researching this topic. {Vogue}

