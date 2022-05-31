Skip to main content

Must Read: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Vans Collaborates With Sailor Moon

Plus, 'Business of Fashion' releases its annual Sustainability Index.
Harpers Bazaar-JuneJuly22Cover_Solo-UseForWeb

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden covers Harper's Bazaar
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is on the June/July 2022 cover of Harper's Bazaar, shot by Cass Bird in Philadelphia. She spoke to Mattie Kahn about learning the importance of being independent, balancing the responsibilities of being a political spouse with her career, why "showing up matters" and more. {Harper's Bazaar}

A Vans Sailor Moon collection is coming
Vans announced it's releasing a Sailor Moon-themed collection this summer. Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon lands in stores and online on June 10, and spans apparel, accessories and, of course, footwear featuring your favorite characters from the iconic anime: Sailor Moon, Tuxedo Max, Luna and the Sailor Guardians. See all the pieces in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}
Business of Fashion releases annual Sustainability Index
On Tuesday, Business of Fashion published its 2022 Sustainability Index. Now in its second year, the report looks at how some of the world's largest fashion companies are working to combat climate change and reach certain environmental and social goals by 2030. This year's edition looked at "30 publicly-traded companies in the luxury, sportswear and high street sectors" across the categories of "transparency, emissions, water & chemicals, waste, materials and workers' rights," Sarah Kent writes. "With just eight years left to reach targets," she continues, "the results are stark: Performance in five out of six impact categories has worsened as incremental progress among the original cohort of 15 companies assessed last year was eclipsed by inaction across many of the new additions." You can access the full report here. {Business of Fashion}



