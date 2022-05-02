Forward Artists Is Seeking A Full-Time Executive Assistant In Los Angeles

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry. We are now seeking a full-time Executive Assistant. This position will directly report to a Founding Partner.

Responsibilities

· Answering phones, taking messages, drafting emails.

· Organize Calendar entries and attachments

· Participate in team meetings

· Organize Artist’s Schedules

· Liaise with Talent's teams

· Drafting and Sending Call Info and Creative Briefs

· Booking artist's and agency travel / creating travel itineraries

· Assist Office Manager with administrative tasks.



Requirements

· Must be available 5 days a week and some on call after hours subject to overtime.

· Must be based in the LA area and able to attend in office workdays a minimum of 3 days per week.

· Must be extremely detail oriented, able to take competent notes, self-motivated, on-time, friendly, and professional

· Must be able to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

· Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook 365, and MacOSx.

· Previous Agency Experience is a plus



Job Details

· 40 hour + per week on Flex Schedule. 3x mandatory per week in Office in Los Angeles, remote working other days possible.

· Compensations starts at $3o/hr + overtime at 1.5x base

· Full Medical and Vision Coverage provided by Agency

· 401k participation opportunity with industry leading match program



Please submit your resume to apply@forwardartists.com