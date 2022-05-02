Skip to main content
Forward Artists Is Seeking A Full-Time Executive Assistant In Los Angeles

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry.
Forward Logo (Black)

Forward Artists is a multi office talent agency representing todays leading artists in the beauty industry. We are now seeking a full-time Executive Assistant. This position will directly report to a Founding Partner.

Responsibilities
· Answering phones, taking messages, drafting emails.
· Organize Calendar entries and attachments
· Participate in team meetings
· Organize Artist’s Schedules
· Liaise with Talent's teams
· Drafting and Sending Call Info and Creative Briefs
· Booking artist's and agency travel / creating travel itineraries
· Assist Office Manager with administrative tasks.

Requirements
· Must be available 5 days a week and some on call after hours subject to overtime.
· Must be based in the LA area and able to attend in office workdays a minimum of 3 days per week.
· Must be extremely detail oriented, able to take competent notes, self-motivated, on-time, friendly, and professional
· Must be able to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
· Must be proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook 365, and MacOSx.
· Previous Agency Experience is a plus

Job Details
· 40 hour + per week on Flex Schedule. 3x mandatory per week in Office in Los Angeles, remote working other days possible.
· Compensations starts at $3o/hr + overtime at 1.5x base
· Full Medical and Vision Coverage provided by Agency
· 401k participation opportunity with industry leading match program

Please submit your resume to apply@forwardartists.com

