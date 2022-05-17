Half Magic, a Beauty Brand by 'Euphoria' Makeup Artist Donni Davy, Is Officially Here

The debut Half Magic product lineup. Photo: Courtesy of Half Magic

Since it first debuted in 2019, there has been no shortage of discussion about the beauty looks in "Euphoria." It can be argued that the HBO show's trendsetting more-is-more, face-gem-laden approach to makeup, in particular, set the beauty industry on a whole new maximalist path. The person largely responsible for that is Donni Davy, the show's makeup designer. And on Tuesday, she brings her colorful, glittering aesthetic to consumers with Half Magic, a new makeup brand for which she serves as co-founder and creative director.

Donni Davy. Photo: Courtesy of Half Magic

Per a press release, Half Magic was "born out of the global beauty phenomenon created by 'Euphoria' fans around the world," and has been designed to "[transcend] the 'Euphoria' makeup stereotype, offering the bright colored eye paint, glitter and face gems 'Euphoria' fans will appreciate along with neutral shades that a minimal makeup wearer will love."

Half Magic's launch campaign. Photo: Courtesy of Half Magic

The vegan, cruelty-free range makes its debut with a heady lineup of color cosmetics that clearly cater to the 'Euphoria' generation."Chromeaddiction" is a multi-purpose eye paint and liner, available in both matte and shimmery shades. "Glitterpill" is a multi-use glitter suspended in a gel base. There are also lip colors (in "whipped lip cream formulas"), maximalist chrome highlighters, a setting mist and several tools, including tweezers, an eyeliner brush and the "Wing Magician," a reusable silicone guide for tracing winged liner. Prices start at $10 and top out at $26.

Half Magic's launch campaign. Photo: Courtesy of Half Magic

Of course, face gems, a staple of "Euphoria" beauty, are also a fixture of Half Magic's offerings. According to the press release, Davy created them in "colors, shapes and sizes she couldn't find and paired them with medical grade adhesive, so you can apply them directly from the paper without having to use glue." So they're face gems, but, like low-maintenance face gems. (They will retail for $12 for 72 gems.)

As of Monday, Half Magic is available via its own website, halfmagicbeauty.com. Click through the gallery below for a closer look at every product in the brand's debut collection, along with pricing.

23 Gallery 23 Images

