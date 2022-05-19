Honorine Is Hiring A Sales Associate In Beverly Hills

Honorine is a resort-inspired brand that was created by Los Angeles retail veteran, Jill Roberts. Honorine is currently carried in the JILL ROBERTS boutiques as well as other stores like: Neiman Marcus, Intermix, Moda Operandi and Goop. This coming summer we will be opening the first Honorine boutique in Beverly Hills. The store will primarily carry Honorine as well as a curated assortment of accessories, home goods and apothecary to complement the apparel.



We are looking for a result-driven retail Sales Associate to be responsible for all sales job duties, from generating leads to closing sales. Sales Associate duties and responsibilities include working closely with customers to determine their needs, answer their questions about our products and recommend the right solutions. You should be able to promptly resolve customer complaints and ensure maximum client satisfaction. To be successful as a Sales associate, you should stay up-to-date with product features and maintain our store’s visual appearance in high standards. Ultimately, the duties of a sales associate are to achieve excellent customer service, while consistently meeting the store’s sales goals.

Responsibilities

Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service

Assess customers needs and provide assistance and information on product features

Welcome customers to the store and answer their queries

Follow and achieve department’s sales goals on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis

“Go the extra mile” to drive sales

Maintain in-stock and presentable condition assigned areas

Actively seek out customers in store

Remain knowledgeable on products offered and discuss available options

Process POS (point of sale) purchases

Cross sell products

Handle returns of merchandise

Team up with co-workers to ensure proper customer service

Build productive trust relationships with customers

Comply with inventory control procedures

Suggest ways to improve sales (e.g. planning marketing activities, changing the store’s design)

Skills

Proven work experience as a Retail Sales associate, Sales representative or similar role

Basic understanding of sales principles and customer service practices

Proficiency in English

Basic Math skills

Working knowledge of customer and market dynamics and requirements

Track record of over-achieving sales quota

Hands-on experience with POS transactions

Familiarity with inventory procedures

Solid communication and interpersonal skills

A friendly and energetic personality with customer service focus

Ability to perform under pressure and address complaints in a timely manner

Availability to work flexible shifts

High school degree; BS degree in Marketing or related field would be a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@jillroberts.com, subject line Sales Associate.