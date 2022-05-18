Must Read: Phillip Lim and Prabal Gurung Collaborate with the AAPI Victory Fund, Bold Makeup Returns to Popularity

Photo: Caroline Xia/Courtesy of AAPI Victory Power Fund

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Phillip Lim and Prabal Gurung collaborate with the AAPI Victory Fund

Designers Phillip Lim and Prabal Gurung just keep adding to their already-impressive resumes: First there was the launch of House of Slay, a collective aimed at bringing attention to anti-Asian hate, then the announcement they'd be designing costumes for "American Born Chinese." Now, in collaboration with the AAPI Victory Fund, they're launching #OurVote, a line "designed to empower and mobilize AAPI voters to the ballot box come 2022 midterm elections and beyond." The full collaboration will be unveiled at the AAPI Victory Celebration & Next Generation Reception on May 20. {Fashionista Inbox}

Bold makeup returns to popularity

After years of the no-makeup look that dominated the beauty market for years, bold styles are staging a comeback, writes Chavie Lieber for Business of Fashion. Half Magic, the new brand from "Euphoria" makeup artist Doniella Davy, is just one betting that customers are ready to buy neon-bright eyeshadows and high-shine accents. {Business of Fashion}



Recreational Habits returns with more "tenniscore"

5 Gallery 5 Images

Great news for fans of Recreational Habit's uber-popular tennis skirts and preppy dresses: The brand is back for round two of its "tenniscore" pieces. Prices start at $80 for a tee and go up to $190 for a vest; you can shop them now at Recreational Habits' website. {Fashionista Inbox}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.