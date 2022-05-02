Must Read: Ib Kamara Is the New Art and Image Director at Off-White, How 'Vogue' Monetizes the Met Gala

Ib Kamara Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Ib Kamara is the new art and image director at Off-White

Off-White made its first announcement regarding the plan of succession following Virgil Abloh's passing. Over the weekend, the brand revealed on Instagram that Dazed Editor-in-Chief Ibrahim Kamara would be coming on as Art and Image Director, "joining collective of creatives and overseeing the artistic direction of the brand," per the caption. "Ibrahim's relationship with Virgil and Off-White™ born and nurtured through DM messages on Instagram, blossomed both personally and professionally in the last 3 years creating a strong bond based on mutual respect and shared values," it continues. "In the new role, he will further develop his influence and insight on the brand's collections, image and content." {Instagram/@off____white)

How Vogue monetizes the Met Gala

Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman writes about the Met Gala and how it brings attention (and potential visitors) to the Costume Institute, while also creating a big advertising opportunity for Vogue and Condé Nast, through the publication's exclusive live coverage across platforms. {Business of Fashion}

What to expect at the Met Gala

In the New York Times' New York Today newsletter, Vanessa Friedman gives some insight into what to expect at tonight's ball, from the fashion to the guest list, which will include New York City Mayor Eric Adams. She says tickets this year were $35,000 a pop, "with tables costing $200,000 to $300,000." {New York Times}

