Must Read: Ib Kamara in Conversation With Tim Blanks, Brands Take Pledge to Address Racially Biased Treatment in Retail

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.
Ib Kamara attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Ib Kamara in conversation with Tim Blanks
In Business of Fashion, Tim Blanks profiles Ib Kamara, the prolific fashion creative who was Virgil Abloh's go-to stylist and is taking over the artistic direction of Off-White. He also speaks to Kamara's many collaborators — from Erdem Moralıoğlu to Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack — about his vision, approach and impact on the industry. {Business of Fashion}

Companies come together to address racially-biased experiences in retail environments
WWD reports that a group of U.S. companies — including Sephora, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Ascena Retail Group, Capri Holdings, Crocs, Gap Inc., H&M, J. Crew Group, Levi Strauss & Co., Movado Group, Tapestry, Rue 21 andd Zara — have signed on to Open to All and Sephora's Mitigate Racial Bias in Retail Charter, which aims to "reduce racially biased interactions from the shopper experience through the development of resources, education and training for employees in the U.S. retail sector," based on the findings of the Racial Bias in Retail Study. You can read more about it here. {WWD}

