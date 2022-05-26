Great Outfits in Fashion History: Isabelle Huppert With the Chicest Scarf Styling I've Ever Seen

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When Isabelle Huppert, who's been a Cannes red-carpet fixture for decades, showed up to the stylish French film festival on Sunday in a green Balenciaga look, it was major departure for the actor who, in a very French way, tends to wear black.

She looked incredible in the bright ensemble, but her signature black outfits are perhaps a bit more relatable to the average person. They're still inspiring, though: Leave it to a French woman to style classic black separates in a way that feels special.

A favorite of mine is this outfit she wore to Burberry's Spring 2020 show in September 2019. The accessories really elevate her classic black suit, providing a great example of how to spice up a universal wardrobe staple. The square-toe pumps, sheer socks, cognac-and-gold bag and statement earrings, all bring personality to the outfit, but the pièce de résistance is the artfully arranged scarf — I'm not sure I've ever seen such chic scarf styling.

Because I'm not French, I doubt I could successfully replicate whatever she did here, but I'd like to try. Even though the weather's warming up, a lightweight scarf is an ideal accessory to bring out in case of chilly evenings and excessive air conditioning. Shop a few in the gallery below.

