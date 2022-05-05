Skip to main content

Must Read: Jane Fonda Covers Glamour, Saul Nash Wins Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Plus, how designers are celebrating a more global array of handcraft traditions.
Jane Fonda attends the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Jane Fonda covers Glamour
Jane Fonda is back on the cover of Glamour, six decades after her first appearance in the magazine, as a young model in 1969. This time, she's interviewed by Yara Shahidi about her passion for activism and the just-launched Jane Fonda Climate PAC, her iconic Hollywood career and the last episodes of "Grace and Frankie," plus much more. {Glamour}

Saul Nash receives Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design
On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge awarded Saul Nash the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on behalf of Her Majesty. "Nash has a unique way of combining function, tech and tailoring in his design practice which has resulted in a new take on luxe sportswear. His work explores the relationship between performance and menswear and is often showcased through beautiful and show-stopping choreography," Caroline Rush CBE, the chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement. The designer and choreographer also just won the 2022 International Woolmark Prize. {Fashionista Inbox}

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Saul Nash during an event at the Design Museum on May 04, 2022 in London, England.

How designers are celebrating a more global array of handcraft traditions
For the May 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Alison S. Cohn reports on the ways fashion brands big and small are celebrating craftsmanship from around the globe in their work through meaningful, long-term partnerships, working closely with the makers and meeting them where they are. "There are so many different artisans on our continent, and I'm really just here, as a designer, to try to highlight the work that they do," South African designer Sindiso Khumalo said. "An order from Net-a-Porter can literally transform revenue in a community." {Harper's Bazaar}

