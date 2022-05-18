Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kelly Marie Tran in Early Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I'm not even on TikTok, and I saw the videos about the custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture wedding dress Daniel Roseberry made for his sister, Elizabeth — a stunning, silk faille bustier gown with gold, crystal and mother-of-pearl embroidery and a detachable train — and the joy with which she wore it. This is just the latest in a vast catalogue of jaw-droppingly inventive, cleverly designed garments Roseberry has created in his short time at Schiaparelli. It's wild that he's only been at the house since 2019, his first collection debuting for the Fall 2019 haute couture season that summer, because his impact has been so massive.

There have been countless Roseberry for Schiaparelli moments that will go down as Great Outfits in Fashion History — Noah Cyrus at the Grammys, Bella Hadid at Cannes, Regina King at the Emmys, Doja Cat at the BBMAs just last weekend — but one that stands out is still one of the earliest ones: Kelly Marie Tran at the 2020 Oscars in a strapless gown from his sophomore haute couture collection.

Styled by Wayman and Micah, the gown features a a silver-, black- and blue-sequined bandeau along the neckline, the fitted black torso coming down to an asymmetric drop waist before opening up into a more traditional ball skirt. Tran kept jewelry relatively pared back: a pair of delicate drop earrings, diamond bangles and stacked rings all from Graziela Gems. It's incredibly elegant, in an incredibly modern way, the playful proportions updating a classic silhouette.

