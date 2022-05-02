Skip to main content

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Made Their Red Carpet Debut in Balenciaga and Prada

For the "White House din din," as Kim wrote on Instagram.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.

What makes a celebrity couple official official? Walking down the red carpet together certainly sends the message. 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their highly anticipated red-carpet debut together over the weekend at the White House Correspondents' Dinner — a.k.a. the Nerd Prom, also a.k.a. the "White House din din," as Kim put it on Instagram. The couple went very high fashion for a night out in D.C., her in a shimmering silver Balenciaga sleeveless mock-neck gown (styled by Dani Levi) and him in a slick black Prada suit with Vans sneakers (styled by Britt Theodora). 

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kardashian upped the sparkle with a pair of diamond studs and a cocktail ring by Lorraine Schwartz, while Davidson accessorized with a pair of Prada sunglasses on the step-and-repeat. 

As if anticipation for Monday's Met Gala wasn't high enough, many are keeping their eyes peeled for the couple on the museum's step. (They did begin talking at the 2021 ball, after all.) Will they do the walk up together? Will they be dressed by the same brand? All shall be revealed shortly... (in like, ten hours.) 

