Kim Kardashian Scores Her First 'Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition' Cover

Photo: Greg Swales/Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Wonders (and Kris Jenner) never cease: Miss Kimberly Noel Kardashian has just scored yet another first.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated unveiled its latest Swimsuit Edition cover models, and leading the pack is the most famous Kardashian sister. Photographed by Greg Swales, she's wearing the teeniest, tiniest bikinis and skin-baring one pieces from (who else?) Skims. In several shots, she's also wearing leather pants and baby tees from Balenciaga. (Sports Illustrated notes that her team "worked very closely with Demna." Who doesn't love a high-low mix?) There are approximately one million photos of Kardashian in the Dominican Republic, and you can see them all at Sports Illustrated.

Of course, Kardashian was only one of the covers in the mix. The others star Maye Musk, shot by Yu Tsai in Belize; Ciara, shot by Ben Watts in Barbados; and Yumi Nu, shot by James Macari in Montenegro.

3 Gallery 3 Images

The 2022 issue marks a continuation of SI Swimsuit's efforts to update its own image in a post-#MeToo world.

"We all deserve the chance to evolve. So in this issue, we encourage readers to see these models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented — and sexy while they're at it. The world may label them one way, but we want to focus our lens on all the ways they see themselves and how they own who they are," SI Swimsuit EIC MJ Day said, in a statement. "No matter your age, whether you're a new mom, partner, sister, entertainer, athlete, entrepreneur, advocate, student, mentor, role model, leader or dreamer — or all of the above — we want to celebrate these women, their evolution and the many dimensions of who they are."

The publication also promises an interview with Kardashian "like you never have before" — "Trust us, you'll be blown away by this interview," they posted to Instagram — on May 23rd, so stay tuned.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.