LEDE Is Hiring A Showroom Manager In New York, NY

POSITION: Showroom Manager

LOCATION: New York, NY

JOB TYPE: Full Time / Perm



The Lede Company, full-service communication, strategy, and impact consulting firm, specializing in corporate, entertainment, and nonprofit sectors, is seeking a creative and experienced Showroom Manager with expertise in Fashion/Retail to join the Brand team. With dedicated Talent, Music, Brand, Strategic Communications, Content, and Social Impact divisions, we work with our clients to advance business and social outcomes through innovative storytelling, media, campaigns, and partnerships. Our service offerings draw on our expertise, relationships, and resources, all of which enable us to exceed client expectations and ultimately, deliver results.



The Showroom Manager will play an integral role in the daily operations of our agency, managing the function and appearance of our showroom which houses samples for our global fashion (RTW, accessories) and lifestyle clients. This individual will oversee all inbound and outbound sample traffic with our team but will need to be motivated to develop organizational systems that adapt to meet client volume and needs.



ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES



Showroom Management

• Oversee logistics of all inbound and outbound domestic and international shipments, including: create system to log all incoming and outgoing goods, arrange recurring pickups & drop-offs by key shipping & messenger vendors

• Oversee the daily management of the showroom, ensuring that all racks, shelves, and displays are properly organized and maintained, lead team of interns to assist

• Work closely with the Brand team to ensure the showroom is always organized and ready for appointments

• Proactively order supplies as needed for team, including setting up recurring subscriptions

• Coordinate any needs as required for showroom appointments (i.e., extra racks, flowers, light catering, miscellaneous decor)

•Train all incoming interns on office procedures and logistics



Sample Management

• Manage, with cross-client teams, sample set in FashionGPS tracking software including sample check-ins and check-outs

• Implement and maintain master internal systems as needed to organize sample trafficking across clients

• Facilitate sample send-outs as necessary, including marking samples as checked-in or out, and scheduling messengers

• Notify the Brand team of incoming packages to ensure any expected shipments are accounted for, appropriately received, and properly inventoried

• Arrange drop-off of packages at UPS/FedEx/DHL if necessary, per client needs

SKILLS, EXPERIENCE, AND KNOWLEDGE

• 2-3 years of fashion/retail showroom experience, agency experience a plus

• Excellent project management skills with exceptional organizational and planning skills

• Outstanding interpersonal skills

• Business acumen with the ability to communicate across departments

• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, start-up environment

• Exceptional relationship-building skills, collaborative, able to work well with others

• Proactive self-starter and an enthusiastic, client-facing professional

Knowledgeable on FashionGPS



MORE DETAILS

• Reports to the Vice President, Brand

• Full-time staff role with benefits, must be based in NYC and able to work in-office

• Must be authorized for employment in the United States



To Apply: Please send your resume to Rachel.Wolman@ledecompany.com, subject line Showroom Manager.



ABOUT THE LEDE COMPANY

Our team of 100+ has decades of experience at the intersection of culture, social impact, and creative communications across brand, corporate, talent, nonprofit, and entertainment sectors. Colleagues describe our culture as dynamic, inclusive, and collaborative and we pride ourselves on breaking industry rules and developing cutting-edge strategies that result in category-creating brands and transformational campaigns that accelerate impact for our clients. We offer a suite of medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits, along with annual vacation, paid holidays, and commuter benefits for eligible employees.