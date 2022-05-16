Marilyn Models Is Seeking A Creative Intern In New York, NY

Marilyn Models located in the Chelsea Arts Building just a few blocks from Hudson Yards is looking for a creative intern to join the team

Must be available for at least 3 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship and or can discuss weekly stipend.

Duties:

· Online scouting for new faces

· Taking digitals of the models

· Data entry

· Answering Phones

· Handling agency social media platforms

· Other agency and office related duties.



Required Skills:

· Strong computer skills including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook)

· Excellent Phone skills.

· Ability to multi-task.

· Photography experience a plus.

· Photoshop / graphic design skills.

· Social Media skills is a must.



Please send all resumes to Kristin@marilyn-ny.com