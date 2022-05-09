Great Outfits in Fashion History: Mary J. Blige in 2022's Biggest Color Back in 2000

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

You may have heard (or, more likely, seen) that hot pink is having a moment, fueled by designers like Valentino (hello, "PP Pink"), Versace and Balenciaga, plus the many celebrities that have worn their bright monochromatic designs. It hits on all the notes of a 2022 trend: It's eye-catching, it's A-lister-approved, it's nostalgic. We have a lot of excellent source material we can look back on and reference, from long before Kim Kardashian was wearing the color on "Saturday Night Live" and stylists were rushing to secure looks from Valentino Fall 2021 for their clients. There are the obvious, like Marilyn Monroe in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" or anything Barbie, then the ones that are less top of mind, but definitely worth remembering — like Mary J. Blige at the Grammys in 2000.

The performer walked the red carpet in a magenta halter neck gown featuring a ruching detail on the front, topped by a matching furry stole. With sparkling diamond jewelry and rhinestone-covered clutch and sandals, Blige in a way reinterprets Monroe's iconic "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" look, bringing it to the year 2000. Fast-forward two decades, and it feels more relevant than ever.

