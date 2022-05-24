Maryam Nassir Zadeh Is Hiring An Operations Manager In New York, NY

An exciting opportunity for an Operations Manager to join the Maryam Nassir Zadeh team. The Operations Manager is responsible for the office management, shipping and wholesale communication for the MNZ brand, as well as daily financial overview. They will play a vital role within the brand and are the point of communication between the brand, showroom, stockists and other associated brand partners.



Responsibilities:



Wholesale

- Contact person between the MNZ Showroom, the design/production team and wholesale accounts globally

- Responsible for facilitating retail requests, ATS sales, returns and the all-round problem solver for wholesale accounts

- Responsible for all order confirmations, delivery notes and invoicing for all stores globally

- Oversees integration between production software (Zedonk) and sales software (Joor)

- Coordinates line sheet creation and assists with market appointments as needed



Shipping

- Work directly with producers and Bergen logistics for all shipping, returns, receiving, picking and packing both in the US and the European warehouse

- Facilitate all deliveries of stock from MNZ production partners to Bergen both at US warehouse and European warehouse

- Oversees integration between Zedonk and Bergen WMS software

- Creating ASNs within production software and ensuring accuracy with importing data from WMS into Zedonk for allocating and assigning all stock for wholesale orders

- Work closely with production to ensure that stock is received in a timely manner and within the dedicated wholesale delivery window



Finance

- Main point of contact for factor, accounting team and stockist accounts

- Ensures that invoices are allocated correctly between in-house accounting team and factoring company

- Responsible for all credit requests for factor company to ensure that accurate payment terms are reflected for stores

- Responsible for collecting deposits and prepayments for stores not granted terms by factor. For stores granted terms, responsible for exporting invoices to factoring company

- Report to accounting team and founder regarding brands key financial information

- Responsible for showroom accounts payable



Requirements

- 3-5 years experience at management level in operations/logistics in a similar sized brand within the fashion industry

- Meticulous attention to detail and the ability to work autonomously within a small team

- A natural problem solver, project management skills and able to juggle multiple tasks

- Experience with shipping and Bergen Logistics specifically a major plus

- Advanced in MS office, particularly Excel

- Financially savvy and able to budget across multiple seasons

- Intermediate skills in Adobe Creative Suite a plus

- Bachelor degree preferred



To Apply: Please send your resume to celeste@maryamnassirzadeh.com, subject line Operations Manager.