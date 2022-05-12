Great Outfits in Fashion History: Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid in Matching '90s Suits

Did you think Britney and Justin were the first (failed) celeb couple to do this?

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

They say that appearing on a reality show together can be a curse against couple's chance at longevity, but could wearing matching outfits on the red carpet be another? It hasn't worked out well for Britney and Justin, Kim and Kanye, Julia and Kanye or Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid.

About halfway through their decade-long marriage, Ryan and Quaid showed up to the 1996 premiere of "Dragonheart" in matching black pantsuits, presumably by Prada. Both movie stars layered theirs over white T-shirts and accessorized with sunglasses for a classically cool look.

If you don't believe in curses, match with your significant other by shopping some similar options below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.