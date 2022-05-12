Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid in Matching '90s Suits

Did you think Britney and Justin were the first (failed) celeb couple to do this?
meg ryan dennis quaid suits

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

They say that appearing on a reality show together can be a curse against couple's chance at longevity, but could wearing matching outfits on the red carpet be another? It hasn't worked out well for Britney and Justin, Kim and Kanye, Julia and Kanye or Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid.

About halfway through their decade-long marriage, Ryan and Quaid showed up to the 1996 premiere of "Dragonheart" in matching black pantsuits, presumably by Prada. Both movie stars layered theirs over white T-shirts and accessorized with sunglasses for a classically cool look.

If you don't believe in curses, match with your significant other by shopping some similar options below.

