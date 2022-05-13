Mega Mega Projects Is Hiring A Showroom Assistant In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects is a multi-label full-service brand development agency that specializes in jewelry. We combine public relations, sales, and digital strategy to grow brands in today’s digital world.



Our team is looking for a motivated and detail-oriented Showroom Assistant to start immediately. In this position, you will work closely with our Sales and PR teams to support the day to day needs of the company. This is an entry level position intended to facilitate your growth in the fashion and jewelry industry.

Responsibilities

The Showroom Assistant will work alongside the team to support the daily needs of the company, including but not limited to:



• Generally assisting the Sales and PR teams

• Managing day to day admin tasks

• Holding a front-facing role in the office and greeting and assisting anyone who visits the showroom

• Maintaining general upkeep and organization of showroom

• Maintaining showroom supplies and inventory

• Assisting the PR Team with facilitating press pulls

• Assisting the Sales Team with facilitating store assortments

• Helping set up the showroom for seasonal Press Previews and Sales Markets

• Helping manage product data and imagery on NuORDER

• Helping hire seasonal interns

• Creating calendars for upcoming and relevant events in the fashion industry



Requirements

• Recent college graduate with a background in a relevant field

• Passion for the fashion industry and a willingness to learn and take on a variety of responsibilities, both big and small.

• Strong organizational and time management skills. The ability to juggle multiple tasks at once

• Awareness of current and upcoming trends in the industry

• Detail oriented and meticulous

• Proficiency in excel

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Experience with Fashion GPS and NuOrder a plus, but not a requirement

• Experience in PR or Sales a plus, but not a requirement



We are more than willing to provide training to the right candidate.



To apply for this position, please email your resume and cover letter to: emily@megamegaprojects.com