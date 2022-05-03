Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Michelle Yeoh Bringing Bond Girl Glam to the Red Carpet

One of many, many legendary fashion moments from a film icon.
Michelle Yeoh "Tomorrow Never Dies" Los Angeles Premiere

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

How many actors have a red carpet record so iconic that it actually ends up influencing the costumes on the projects they work on? Very, very few — but it'll come as no surprise that Michelle Yeoh is among this elite sartorial group. 

Shirley Kurata told Fawnia about having Yeoh on the mood board ( from her martial arts films to her glamorous premiere looks from over the years) for Evelyn's wardrobe in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," a role that's already earning the star Oscar buzz. It's not hard to see why: Just look at the material! There are decades worth of incredible gowns, elegant evening wear and memorable fashions moments, from Cannes to Paris Fashion Week. And it's been incredibly strong since the beginning. 

Though she had already been working for over a decade, the 1997 James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" marked a turning point for Yeoh, one of her first big Hollywood vehicles. In the Pierce Brosnan-era story, she played Wai Lin, who would become one of the most beloved Bond Girls of all time. And for the premiere, she channeled Bond Girl glamour in a stunning silver gown with matching satin platform heels, dangling diamond earrings and a high pony tail.

Yeoh's dress was made using a metallic lace that created an almost abstract deconstructed look against sheer panels along the mock-neck, high-slit silhouette. The design feels very current, reminiscent of the embroidery we've seen in recent Alexander McQueen collections by Sarah Burton; and as we know, extra-high platforms are having a moment, largely due to Versace and Valentino. She added even more sparkle with her jewelry: the aforementioned earrings, a bracelet and a cocktail ring.

Until we get a Yeoh "Life in Looks," shop platform heels inspired by the legend in the gallery below.

