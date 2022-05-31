Great Outfits in Fashion History: Mischa Barton at the 2006 'Teen Vogue' Young Hollywood Party

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

As I'm sure has been made very clear on this website, I was always more of a "Gossip Girl" girlie than an "O.C." fan. Still, even in the mid-aughts, I knew that there were few teen stars bigger than Mischa Barton — and, as the target audience for both Teen Vogue and "The Hills," I knew there was no party more important than the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party. So it stands to reason that the combination of Barton's star power and the party's reputation would lead to a style moment that's been imprinted on my mind ever since it hit the red carpet back in 2006.

That year, Barton wore a one-shouldered dress in a bronze fabric patched with cream layers and painted with a black-and-white graphic, featuring the then-ubiquitous bubble hem. She finished the look with opaque black tights, black wedges (!!!) and a black clutch. But the one accessory that still looks modern today is Barton's pair of gold earrings — they're subtle, and they're downright cool against her messy updo.

I may not be willing to commit to a bubble hem in the Year of Our Lord 2022, but I can buy more fun, statement-making gold earrings to go with all my summer lewks.

