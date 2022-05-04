Must Read: Miu Miu CEO Talks Micro-Mini Phenomenon, Simone Rocha Gets Personal

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Miu Miu CEO talks micro-mini phenomenon

It would be an understatement to say Miu Miu is in a "super high visibility" moment, considering the mega-popularity of its micro-mini, but that's exactly what CEO Benedetta Petruzzo tells WWD's Luisa Zargani. According to her, the Spring 2022 collection, "left an important mark; it's been extremely successful not only commercially but also in terms of engagement." She goes on to detail the importance of courting a Gen-Z customer and maintaining a feminist ethos within the brand. {WWD}

Simone Rocha gets personal

In an interview with Elle's Véronique Hyland, designer Simone Rocha discusses the many ways she infuses her collections with personal stories. Whether it's combining her Chinese heritage with her Irish upbringing or putting heavily-embellished maternity bras on the runway, her collections always have an element of Rocha herself nested within the pieces. {Elle}

The history behind the popular lipliner trend from the '90s

It was once the way to layer your lipstick, then it was decried as lame and dated, and now it's coming back again: a light lipstick worn with a much darker lipliner, left unblended. For Allure, Thalía Henao traces the history of this trend — which has roots in communities of color — with a panel of experts. {Allure}

Inside the meteoric rise of Shein

The Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein seemingly went from an under-the-radar brand to an unstoppable juggernaut overnight. Vauhini Vara tracks the rise of Shein for Wired, while also detailing the real cost of its super-cheap clothes, by talking with the teenage influencers who helped it to prominence. {Wired}

