Great Outfits in Fashion History: Naomi Campbell's 'My Fair Lady' Moment

Photo: KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Not since the days when Blair Waldorf ruled the hallways of Constance Billard has there been such an opportune time to love hair accessories. From early-aughts butterfly clips to super-soft scrunchies, from practical hair clips to over-the-top headbands, there's truly something for everyone out there on the market — even if you aren't quite ready to commit to those tiaras that trended at the Met Gala.

Still, whatever the format and however the style evolves over time, a super-sparkly hair piece has always been the fastest way to add a little extra punch to your ensembles. It's a trick Naomi Campbell used when attending the 2003 White Tie & Tiara Ball, hosted by Elton John: Her trumpet-flared white gown is already plenty jazzy, what with its plentiful use of embellishment and all, but it's the styling that takes it to the next level. Campbell stole a look straight out of Audrey Hepburn's "My Fair Lady" playbook, but threw in a modern twist, adding in a collar of diamonds from Chopard and the most delicate, blink-and-you'll miss it stoned headband at the base of her high bun.

Maybe you don't have a white tie occasion coming up, but that doesn't have to stop you from copying Campbell this spring. Shop summer-ready hair accessory picks in the gallery below:

3 Gallery 3 Images

