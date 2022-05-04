Negri Firman Is Hiring A PR Assistant in New York, NY

Negri Firman is seeking a PR Assistant to join its New York division, working across fashion and lifestyle clients.

The candidate will play an essential role in supporting the development and execution of communication strategies for luxury clients, generating maximum brand exposure via a traditional and digital approach.



The right candidate must have a genuine passion for public relations and communications, fashion, luxury, and lifestyle. Impeccable client liaison skills, strong written communication skills, creativity, organization skills, and an established understanding of public relations and communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Brainstorm creative ideas and generate publicity strategies to enhance PR campaigns

Complete coverage reports / monthly, weekly, and project-based

Day to day client management

Deliver strong media coverage through pitching and leadership

Identify both traditional and out of the box concepts to connect clients with existing and new audiences

Maintain regular day-to-day contact and close relationships with keypress

Maintaining and building media relationships on behalf of the agency

Manage the Intern to help provide additional support to the team

Monitor and analyze coverage across online, offline, and blogs, and leverage added value from all PR activity

Sample and contacts database management

Support PR Manager and Director on client accounts and programs from planning to execution

SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS

2-4 years’ experience of internship/role with a PR agency or an in-house PR/Communications/Marketing position

A team player

Able to identify communication opportunities through a proactive approach

Computer skills including Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint

Excellent prioritizing and time management

Familiarity with the organization of press reports and press clips

Passionate of the fashion, culture, and lifestyle industries, including familiarity with what and who are emerging or currently culturally relevant

Strong writing skills

Well-organized, systematic, and efficient, with strong initiative

To Apply: Please send your resume to c.batista@negrifirman.com, subject line PR Assistant.



negrifirman.com

@negrifirmanpr