Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Negri Firman Is Hiring A PR Assistant in New York, NY

Negri Firman is seeking a PR Assistant to join its New York division, working across fashion and lifestyle clients.
negri firman logo

The candidate will play an essential role in supporting the development and execution of communication strategies for luxury clients, generating maximum brand exposure via a traditional and digital approach.

The right candidate must have a genuine passion for public relations and communications, fashion, luxury, and lifestyle. Impeccable client liaison skills, strong written communication skills, creativity, organization skills, and an established understanding of public relations and communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

  • Brainstorm creative ideas and generate publicity strategies to enhance PR campaigns
  • Complete coverage reports / monthly, weekly, and project-based
  • Day to day client management
  • Deliver strong media coverage through pitching and leadership
  • Identify both traditional and out of the box concepts to connect clients with existing and new audiences
  • Maintain regular day-to-day contact and close relationships with keypress
  • Maintaining and building media relationships on behalf of the agency
  • Manage the Intern to help provide additional support to the team
  • Monitor and analyze coverage across online, offline, and blogs, and leverage added value from all PR activity
  • Sample and contacts database management
  • Support PR Manager and Director on client accounts and programs from planning to execution

SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS

  • 2-4 years’ experience of internship/role with a PR agency or an in-house PR/Communications/Marketing position
  • A team player
  • Able to identify communication opportunities through a proactive approach
  • Computer skills including Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint
  • Excellent prioritizing and time management
  • Familiarity with the organization of press reports and press clips
  • Passionate of the fashion, culture, and lifestyle industries, including familiarity with what and who are emerging or currently culturally relevant
  • Strong writing skills
  • Well-organized, systematic, and efficient, with strong initiative

To Apply: Please send your resume to c.batista@negrifirman.com, subject line PR Assistant.

negrifirman.com
@negrifirmanpr

Related Stories

NEGRI FIRMAN LOGO
Careers

Negri Firman PR & Communications New York Is Seeking A PR Intern

Negri Firman New York is looking for highly motivated PR interns to assist the team in daily media requests, sample trafficking and fashion week preparation.

By Winnie LiuDec 21, 2018
iStock_000026075169_XXXLarge.jpg
Careers

Negri Firman PR & Communication Is Seeking Fashion, Digital & Celebrity / VIP Interns In New York

Negri Firman is a PR agency that represents a full range of luxury ready-to-wear womenswear, menswear and accessories clients. This PR internship will provide first-hand fashion experience and will allow candidates to take ownership on tasks and projects.

By Winnie LiuMay 2, 2016
461964172.jpg
Careers

Negri Firman PR & Communication Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In NYC

The position is responsible for overall sample activity and sample requests for market, editorials, celebrities and influencers for the agency's client.

By Winnie LiuJul 22, 2015
MVPR
Sponsored Story

MVPR Is Hiring A Senior Account Manager For Their Editorial PR Division In New York, NY

New York City based PR agency, MVPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to join its Editorial PR division

By Winnie LiuFeb 17, 2021