Nicola Coughlan Continues to Dominate the Red Carpet

Brands had better be tripping over themselves trying to dress this rising fashion star.

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Nicola Coughlan Worldwide Red Carpet Domination™ continues apace: After a spectacular Met Gala debut, Ms. Coughlan appeared for hosting duties at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards wearing a look that, it must be said, simply blew everyone else out of the water.

In their defense, it's quite hard to beat Valentino Haute Couture. Coughlan and stylist Aimée Croysdill pulled this gown — an electric lilac confection with oversized bows dotted across the bust and shoulders — from the brand's Spring 2022 couture collection, which was most notable for its use of curve models (a rarity at those shows still). The actor made it her own by adding in a knuckle-dusting ring and halo-backed earrings by Messika, jewelry that stands out but doesn't compete with the already-ornate gown.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Manicurist Michelle Humphrey gave Coughlan a sultry, dark nail to cut back on the overall sweetness of the look, while Halley Brisker styled her hair in a modern take on the old Hollywood wave. Neil Young — using Pat McGrath makeup, obviously! — put all the focus on Coughlan's eyes with a smokey cat-eye layered over pink sparkly eyeshadow.

Overall, it's yet another winning look from this rising red carpet star. If fashion brands aren't tripping over themselves trying to dress Coughlan, I will take that to mean they lack both taste and vision.

