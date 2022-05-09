Skip to main content

Nicola Coughlan Continues to Dominate the Red Carpet

Brands had better be tripping over themselves trying to dress this rising fashion star.
nicola-coughlan-valentino-couture-tv-baftas-1

The Nicola Coughlan Worldwide Red Carpet Domination™ continues apace: After a spectacular Met Gala debut, Ms. Coughlan appeared for hosting duties at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards wearing a look that, it must be said, simply blew everyone else out of the water. 

In their defense, it's quite hard to beat Valentino Haute Couture. Coughlan and stylist Aimée Croysdill pulled this gown — an electric lilac confection with oversized bows dotted across the bust and shoulders — from the brand's Spring 2022 couture collection, which was most notable for its use of curve models (a rarity at those shows still). The actor made it her own by adding in a knuckle-dusting ring and halo-backed earrings by Messika, jewelry that stands out but doesn't compete with the already-ornate gown.

nicola-coughlan-valentino-couture-tv-baftas-2

Manicurist Michelle Humphrey gave Coughlan a sultry, dark nail to cut back on the overall sweetness of the look, while Halley Brisker styled her hair in a modern take on the old Hollywood wave. Neil Young — using Pat McGrath makeup, obviously! — put all the focus on Coughlan's eyes with a smokey cat-eye layered over pink sparkly eyeshadow. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Overall, it's yet another winning look from this rising red carpet star. If fashion brands aren't tripping over themselves trying to dress Coughlan, I will take that to mean they lack both taste and vision. 

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

2022-met-gala-nicola-coughlan-richard-quinn-4
Style

Nicola Coughlan Is the Diamond of the 2022 Met Gala

We're calling it: She's a future Met Gala All Star.

By Tyler McCallMay 2, 2022
nicola-coughlan-simone-rocha-stylist-remarkable-women-awards-2022 copy
Style

Nicola Coughlan and Simone Rocha Are a Match Made in Fashion Heaven

And probably regular heaven, too, but I haven't checked.

By Tyler McCallMar 15, 2022
Nicola Coughlan, wearing Tiffany & Co., attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party 2022 at Annabel's on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett:Dave Benett:Getty Images)
Style

The Not-So-Secret Force Behind Nicola Coughlan's Fashion

Aimee Croysdill has been collaborating with the "Bridgerton" breakout since 2020, as part of a creative team that relishes in crafting A Moment.

By Ana ColónApr 11, 2022
Nicola Coughlan by Emma Summerton for Netflix 3
Style

How I Shop: 'Derry Girls' and 'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan

The Irish actor talks prepping (and dressing) for a virtual press tour and buying special pieces to remember projects by.

By Ana ColónJan 22, 2021