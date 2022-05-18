Optimist Consulting Is Hiring A Social Media Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Optimist Consulting is seeking a Social Media Coordinator to join our digital team. The Social Media Coordinator will provide support in social content production and execution among clients in real estate, architecture, and lifestyle. Optimist Consulting’s employees are all currently working in a hybrid structure; this position is based out of our New York City office.

The Work

· Research and source compelling visual assets

· Draft content calendars with impactful copy to share on client channels

· Brainstorm with the team on social activations and campaigns

· Draft social media reports

· Influencer research and list building

· Social media community management + content scheduling

· Assist in coordinating activations, campaigns, and content capture



Your Traits

· You have an eye for compelling imagery and are keen on aesthetics with an interest in social media content creation and marketing

· You are highly organized, can multi-task, and enjoy working with multiple clients

· You have strong grammar and writing skills and your copy rarely needs extensive editing

· You are creative, forward-thinking, and social media savvy—you adapt quickly and work hard

· A sense of humor is mandatory



To Apply: Please send your resume to Paul Booth at pbooth@optimistconsulting.com, subject line Social Media Account Coordinator.



About Optimist Consulting:

Founded by Scott Cooke, Leslie LeCount and Paul Lerner, Optimist Consulting is a fully integrated public relations and digital marketing collaboration with a talent for creating compelling stories across various channels. By bringing together the top creative minds in luxury real estate, retail, and lifestyle, we are able to offer clients a holistic approach that leverages media relations, targeted events, strategic collaborations and smart social media engagement.