Optimist Consulting Is Hiring A Social Media Freelancer, Account Coordinator (Remote)

Optimist Consulting is seeking a Freelance Social Media Coordinator to join our digital team part-time, for a max of 15 hours a week. The Social Media Coordinator will provide support in social content production and execution among clients in real estate, architecture, and lifestyle. Optimist Consulting’s employees are all currently working in a hybrid structure; this position is entirely remote.

The Work

· Research and source compelling visual assets

· Draft content calendars with impactful copy to share on client channels

· Brainstorm with the team on social activations and campaigns including business partnerships, influencer partnerships & more

· Draft social media reports

· Influencer research and list building

· Assist with advertisements on Facebook and Instagram

· Social media community management + content scheduling

· Assist in coordinating activations, campaigns, and content capture



The Digital Team Social Media Freelancer position will:

· Report to the Social Media Account Director

· Support all Digital Team members as requested

· Track hours and work within allotted hours, unless otherwise approved



Your Traits

· You have an eye for compelling imagery and are keen on aesthetics with an interest in social media content creation and marketing

· You are highly organized, can multi-task, and enjoy working with multiple clients

· You have strong grammar and writing skills and your copy rarely needs extensive editing

· You are creative, forward-thinking, and social media savvy—you adapt quickly and work hard

· A sense of humor is mandatory



To Apply: Please send your resume to Paul Booth at pbooth@optimistconsulting.com, subject line Social Media Freelancer.



About Optimist Consulting:

Founded by Scott Cooke, Leslie LeCount and Paul Lerner, Optimist Consulting is a fully integrated public relations and digital marketing collaboration with a talent for creating compelling stories across various channels. By bringing together the top creative minds in luxury real estate, retail, and lifestyle, we are able to offer clients a holistic approach that leverages media relations, targeted events, strategic collaborations and smart social media engagement.