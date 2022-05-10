Skip to main content
Pamella Roland Is Hiring An Office Admin / Accounting Coordinator In New York, NY

Pamella Roland a New York based couture eveningwear brand is seeking an experienced Office Admin/Accounting Coordinator.
What you’ll do:
· Provide general administrative and clerical support.
· Answer phones, screen, and direct calls.
· Greet all persons entering organization.
· Distribute mail and package deliveries, schedule package deliveries and pick-ups.
· Maintain/manage office appearance lobby, showroom, fitting room, kitchen, etc.
· Monitor and maintain office equipment, as well as maintaining supply needs.
· Data Entry Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable.
· Liaise with building staff on office matters.
· Run office errands as needed.

Qualifications:
· Minimum of two years in an administrative role.
· Proficiency Microsoft Office.
· Must be able to work in the office Monday to Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.
· Highly observant and intuitive with the ability to communicate effectively.

To Apply: Please send your resume to cpeguero@pamellaroland.com

