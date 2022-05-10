Pamella Roland Is Hiring An Office Admin / Accounting Coordinator In New York, NY

Pamella Roland a New York based couture eveningwear brand is seeking an experienced Office Admin/Accounting Coordinator.



What you’ll do:

· Provide general administrative and clerical support.

· Answer phones, screen, and direct calls.

· Greet all persons entering organization.

· Distribute mail and package deliveries, schedule package deliveries and pick-ups.

· Maintain/manage office appearance lobby, showroom, fitting room, kitchen, etc.

· Monitor and maintain office equipment, as well as maintaining supply needs.

· Data Entry Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable.

· Liaise with building staff on office matters.

· Run office errands as needed.



Qualifications:

· Minimum of two years in an administrative role.

· Proficiency Microsoft Office.

· Must be able to work in the office Monday to Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.

· Highly observant and intuitive with the ability to communicate effectively.



To Apply: Please send your resume to cpeguero@pamellaroland.com