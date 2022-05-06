Parajumpers Is Seeking A Summer '22 Intern In SoHo (NYC)

Parajumpers, a market leader in innovative and technical Italian outerwear, is seeking a creative and results oriented candidate to join our Internship Program for Summer 2022!

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

• Order entry

• Sales appointment support

• Client customer service

• Product knowledge seminars

• Visual merchandising



Necessary personal characteristics for all aspects of the role include:

• Extremely detail-oriented

• Self-motivated

• Excellent collaboration and team skills

• Energetic, personable, confident and positive attitude

• Outstanding communication skills, written and oral

• Strong customer service skills

• Ability to multi-task while maintaining vigilant attention to details

• Excellent foresight and follow up skills

• Proficiency using Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Interested? Please send your resume to teri@parajumpers.us



Candidates must be based in NYC and eligible for an internship as part of their degree. Lunch and travel expenses paid.