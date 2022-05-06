Skip to main content
Parajumpers Is Seeking A Summer '22 Intern In SoHo (NYC)

Parajumpers, a market leader in innovative and technical Italian outerwear, is seeking a creative and results oriented candidate to join our Internship Program for Summer 2022! Based in SoHo, NYC we are an inspired and close-knit team of brand builders.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:
• Order entry
• Sales appointment support
• Client customer service
• Product knowledge seminars
• Visual merchandising

Necessary personal characteristics for all aspects of the role include:
• Extremely detail-oriented
• Self-motivated
• Excellent collaboration and team skills
• Energetic, personable, confident and positive attitude
• Outstanding communication skills, written and oral
• Strong customer service skills
• Ability to multi-task while maintaining vigilant attention to details
• Excellent foresight and follow up skills
• Proficiency using Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Interested? Please send your resume to teri@parajumpers.us

Candidates must be based in NYC and eligible for an internship as part of their degree. Lunch and travel expenses paid.

