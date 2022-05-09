Skip to main content

Must Read: Queen Latifah Returns to CoverGirl, Moda Operandi Is Launching Beauty

Plus, beauty brands are responding to the threat to Roe v. Wade.
Queen Latifah attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Queen Latifah returns to CoverGirl
Queen Latifah is a CoverGirl once again: WWD reports that the multi-hyphenate has signed with the beauty brand, for which she was an ambassador for over 10 years starting in 2006. CoverGirl is in "growth mode" under Sue Nabi's leadership at Coty; of this announcement, Nabi told the publication: "She's been an icon, and my gut feeling and the gut feeling of Stefano [Curti, Coty's chief brands officer] and the teams in the U.S. is that Queen Latifah is going to bring to the brand all these generations of consumers who have been in love with the brand in the past." {WWD}

Moda Operandi is launching beauty
Moda Operandi announced it would be entering the beauty space, bringing on Jessica Matlin — the host of the "Fat Mascara" podcast and a former Harper's Bazaar editor — to lead the category. "Beauty is the logical next step for Moda. Our customer comes to us for our curated point of view on personal style across fashion, fine jewelry and home. With the launch of this category, Moda will become a complete lifestyle destination," co-founder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo said, in a statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

Beauty brands are responding to the threat to Roe v. Wade
Glossy's Sara Spruch-Feiner is tracking which beauty brands have publicly responded to the news of a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade and compiling their statements. {Glossy}

Is luxury recession-proof?
In Business of Fashion, Pierre Mallevays writes about luxury brands in the face global economic downturns and the conditions that might affect their performance amid recessions. {Business of Fashion}

Grace Elizabeth brings attention to Global Ovarian Cancer Day
Grace Elizabeth is joining the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) as a Global Awareness Ambassador, with a goal of educating people about the disease and early detection, following her own mother's diagnosis. The model participated in a virtual panel with the organization on Sunday, which was World Ovarian Cancer Day, to discuss patient and caregiver experiences. {Fashionista Inbox}

