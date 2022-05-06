Skip to main content
RATIONALLE Is Seeking PR And Sales Interns In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

RATIONALLE is a new contemporary womenswear label based in NYC looking to hire PR and Sales interns.
RATIONALLE is the result of bringing together talented industry women to work on something to be passionate about during the constricting time of lockdown.

Our internship is a great way to get hands-on experience in a startup environment and to learn all aspects of the clothing business. We are looking for interns with full time potential.

Our internship is a great way to get hands-on experience in a startup environment and to learn all aspects of the clothing business. We are looking for interns with full time potential.

Responsibilities range, as we are a small company, and include but are not limited to:
- Social media content creation and management
- Create cross content for ads, emails
- Marketing and growth strategies
- Influencer gifting management
- Basic website updates and management
- Liaison with boutique clients

Candidates should
- Understand the Rationalle aesthetic and love the fashion industry
- Basic graphic design (AI) knowledge is a plus
- Be interested in a startup environment and be able to multitask and pivot with the needs of the business
- Strong organization and follow up skills
- Team player and passionate attitude
- Efficient and a problem solver Details
- NYC based candidates are preferred but the position is remote
- $16 an hour, 16-20hrs a week
- Start immediately 

To Apply: Please send your resume to erica@rationalle.com, subject line PR And Sales Internship.

@rationalleworld

