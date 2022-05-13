Must Read: The State of Brick-and-Mortar Retail, Meet the TikTok-Only Fashion Publication

Photo: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

The state of brick-and-mortar retail in 2022

Daniel-Yaw Miller looks at how "the standards of brick-and-mortar retail have evolved since the pandemic struck" for Business of Fashion. With receding e-commerce growth, in-person shopping has seen renewed focus; retailers are turning to experiential shopping opportunities and pop-ups to cater to consumers' desire for enhanced, benefit-driven in-person store visits. {Business of Fashion}

Meet the TikTok-only fashion publication

Elle's Véronique Hyland explores the popularity of the TikTok-only publication, Rag Report, which breaks down a wide range of fashion topics for droves of Gen Z followers. "Rag Report, which does not have a landing page or web component but does have 1.6 million followers, is part breathlessly worded explainers and introductions to new designers, and part zoomer swap meet," she explains. "Under the umbrella of Gen Z media company Kyra Digital, Rag Report has become an authority by, counterintuitively enough, not purporting to be an authority." {Elle}

Black beauty was a major focus of "Shark Tank"'s latest season

As Olivia Hancock reports for Byrdie, "Shark Tank" showcased more Black entrepreneurs, particularly in the beauty space, for its 13th season. "Despite being the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in America, Black women-owned businesses have historically been underfunded," writes Hancock. "'Shark Tank' has the power to provide this demographic with much-needed financial investments and help close the funding gap." {Byrdie}

