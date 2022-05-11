Retrofête Is Hiring An Associate Technical Designer In New York, NY

The Associate Technical Designer to be responsible for communicating fit, construction, and quality issues to overseas manufacturers.

Founded in 2018 by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments. The New York-based label, which takes its name from a melding of synonyms for ‘vintage’ and ‘party’, channels disco-era after-hours through tastefully provocative, day-and-night silhouettes.

We are currently hiring an Associate Technical Designer -

Associate Technical Designer to be responsible for communicating fit, construction, and quality issues to overseas manufacturers. They will be in charge of maintaining fit consistency using fit models and dress forms. Will be required to review all aspects of BOM, Care, and labeling purposes. In this role, you will create and maintain technical aspects of the tech pack, including measurements, tolerances, graded measurement specs, detailed fit comments, and pattern corrections. The Tech Designer will work closely with Senior Technical Designer, design, logistics, and sales teams from market stage through production. You will track and manage workflow to ensure that seasonal deadlines are met.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 3+ years of experience in Technical Design

Experience fitting on models and determining fit corrections

Experience in illustrating pattern corrections and fit comments

Knowledge of apparel development process from inception through production, including but not limited to pattern making, grading, construction, and embroidery.

Familiarity with current trends, color, and design and the ability to demonstrate a sense of style, creativity, and color to work with a designer in accomplishing a point of view

Exceptional communication skills required.

Organization and time management skills are essential.

Computer skills, including proficiency in software programs such as Excel, Illustrator, Photoshop

Ability to multitask and be a team player

Friendly with a can-do attitude

Result-oriented, self-motivated, and able to take direction well

Able to take ownership and responsibility of the project

Pet Lover!

To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Associate Technical Designer.