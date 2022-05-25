Retrofete Is Hiring A Customer Service Associate In New York, NY

Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments.

Founded in 2018 by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments. The New York-based label, which takes its name from a melding of synonyms for ‘vintage’ and ‘party’, channels disco-era after-hours through tastefully provocative, day-and-night silhouettes.



Retrofete Customer Service Associate

Key Responsibilities

Provide exceptional online customer service support in order to maximize online sales and develop a repeat client base

Manage customer cases providing support and information regarding eCommerce products, stock availability, order inquiries, returns, shipping information and damages via live chat, email and phone correspondence

Have an eagerness and willingness to over exceed customer expectations when delivering information.

Handle customer feedback/complaints appropriately and according to company policy.

Report back to management about critical or consistent feedback related to website functionality, product, or service.

Work side by side with our logistics department regarding inventory, order status, and customer requests.

Manage customer returns

Qualifications

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent computer skills and ability to learn new programs quickly

Meticulous, attention to detail, and ability to multitask

Ability to work in a fast paced environment, meet deadlines and adapt to changing priorities

Must have clear understanding of the Retrofete brand and aesthetic

Must have a passion for the Fashion Industry and knowledge of current trends

To Apply: Please send your resume to Maddie@retrofete.com, subject line Customer Service Associate.