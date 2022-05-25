Skip to main content
Retrofete Is Hiring A Customer Service Associate In New York, NY

Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments.
Founded in 2018 by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments. The New York-based label, which takes its name from a melding of synonyms for ‘vintage’ and ‘party’, channels disco-era after-hours through tastefully provocative, day-and-night silhouettes.

Retrofete Customer Service Associate

Key Responsibilities

  • Provide exceptional online customer service support in order to maximize online sales and develop a repeat client base
  • Manage customer cases providing support and information regarding eCommerce products, stock availability, order inquiries, returns, shipping information and damages via live chat, email and phone correspondence
  • Have an eagerness and willingness to over exceed customer expectations when delivering information.
  • Handle customer feedback/complaints appropriately and according to company policy.
  • Report back to management about critical or consistent feedback related to website functionality, product, or service.
  • Work side by side with our logistics department regarding inventory, order status, and customer requests.
  • Manage customer returns
Qualifications

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent computer skills and ability to learn new programs quickly
  • Meticulous, attention to detail, and ability to multitask
  • Ability to work in a fast paced environment, meet deadlines and adapt to changing priorities
  • Must have clear understanding of the Retrofete brand and aesthetic
  • Must have a passion for the Fashion Industry and knowledge of current trends

To Apply: Please send your resume to Maddie@retrofete.com, subject line Customer Service Associate.

