Retrofete Is Hiring A Social Media Graphic Designer In New York, NY

Retrofête is a New York-based high contemporary brand for modern day revelers and fashion 'It' girls with renegade style.

About:

Founded in 2018 by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments. The New York-based label, which takes its name from a melding of synonyms for ‘vintage’ and ‘party’, channels disco-era after-hours through tastefully provocative, day-and-night silhouettes.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for design, layout, and formatting of graphic materials while integrating branding elements.

Work closely with the social media team to create high-quality content across all social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

Collaborate with the creative team to ensure high-quality brand consistency for social media.

Execute graphic design work according to the brand language.

Visualize weekly social content and work closely with the social media team to ensure strong storytelling.

Ensure that all graphic elements are consistent in terms of style, colors, and message.

Actively seek out inspiration, cultural and industry trends to ensure concepts are fresh and relevant in the fashion space.

Work on multiple projects simultaneously while ensuring on-time delivery and accurate execution against creative briefs.

Assist Graphics Team with designing and building out brand emailers.

Present work to internal teams and external partners with the ability to confidently communicate the rationale behind your design.

Assist with animation/motion graphics.

Ideal candidate:

Minimum 2 years of relevant experience.

Experience working in a fast-paced environment with quick turnaround times.

Experience in creating content for social platforms.

Proficient in Adobe Suite

Deep understanding and love for social media, and interest in digital trends.

Eye for detail and exceptional creative skills.

Strong understanding of brand DNA

Ability to multitask

Extremely organized

Proactive attitude

To Apply: Please send your resume to Monica@mintshowroom.com, subject line Social Media Graphic Designer.