Retrofete Is Hiring A Social Media Graphic Designer In New York, NY
About:
Founded in 2018 by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments. The New York-based label, which takes its name from a melding of synonyms for ‘vintage’ and ‘party’, channels disco-era after-hours through tastefully provocative, day-and-night silhouettes.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for design, layout, and formatting of graphic materials while integrating branding elements.
- Work closely with the social media team to create high-quality content across all social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.
- Collaborate with the creative team to ensure high-quality brand consistency for social media.
- Execute graphic design work according to the brand language.
- Visualize weekly social content and work closely with the social media team to ensure strong storytelling.
- Ensure that all graphic elements are consistent in terms of style, colors, and message.
- Actively seek out inspiration, cultural and industry trends to ensure concepts are fresh and relevant in the fashion space.
- Work on multiple projects simultaneously while ensuring on-time delivery and accurate execution against creative briefs.
- Assist Graphics Team with designing and building out brand emailers.
- Present work to internal teams and external partners with the ability to confidently communicate the rationale behind your design.
- Assist with animation/motion graphics.
Ideal candidate:
- Minimum 2 years of relevant experience.
- Experience working in a fast-paced environment with quick turnaround times.
- Experience in creating content for social platforms.
- Proficient in Adobe Suite
- Deep understanding and love for social media, and interest in digital trends.
- Eye for detail and exceptional creative skills.
- Strong understanding of brand DNA
- Ability to multitask
- Extremely organized
- Proactive attitude
To Apply: Please send your resume to Monica@mintshowroom.com, subject line Social Media Graphic Designer.