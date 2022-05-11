Skip to main content
Retrofete Is Hiring A Social Media Graphic Designer In New York, NY

Retrofête is a New York-based high contemporary brand for modern day revelers and fashion 'It' girls with renegade style.
About:
Founded in 2018 by Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, Retrofête is a womenswear collection marked by its bold character, intricate detail, and sparkling embellishments. The New York-based label, which takes its name from a melding of synonyms for ‘vintage’ and ‘party’, channels disco-era after-hours through tastefully provocative, day-and-night silhouettes.

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for design, layout, and formatting of graphic materials while integrating branding elements.
  • Work closely with the social media team to create high-quality content across all social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.
  • Collaborate with the creative team to ensure high-quality brand consistency for social media.
  • Execute graphic design work according to the brand language.
  • Visualize weekly social content and work closely with the social media team to ensure strong storytelling.
  • Ensure that all graphic elements are consistent in terms of style, colors, and message.
  • Actively seek out inspiration, cultural and industry trends to ensure concepts are fresh and relevant in the fashion space.
  • Work on multiple projects simultaneously while ensuring on-time delivery and accurate execution against creative briefs.
  • Assist Graphics Team with designing and building out brand emailers.
  • Present work to internal teams and external partners with the ability to confidently communicate the rationale behind your design.
  • Assist with animation/motion graphics.
Ideal candidate:

  • Minimum 2 years of relevant experience.
  • Experience working in a fast-paced environment with quick turnaround times.
  • Experience in creating content for social platforms.
  • Proficient in Adobe Suite
  • Deep understanding and love for social media, and interest in digital trends.
  • Eye for detail and exceptional creative skills.
  • Strong understanding of brand DNA
  • Ability to multitask
  • Extremely organized
  • Proactive attitude 

To Apply: Please send your resume to Monica@mintshowroom.com, subject line Social Media Graphic Designer.

