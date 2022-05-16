Must Read: Rosalía Is the Newest Face of Skims, Tom Ford Steps Down as CFDA Chairman

Rosalía for Skims. Photo: Donna Trope/Skims

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Rosalía fronts the new Skims campaign

4 Gallery 4 Images

Skims has tapped singer Rosalía as its new face for its latest Cotton Collection campaign, photographed by Donna Trope. "Rosalía's willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence that she brings to the world," said Skims founder Kim Kardashian via a press release. See the full campaign in the gallery above. {Fashionista inbox}

Tom Ford steps down as CFDA chairman

On Monday, Tom Ford announced he will be ending his time as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, after serving three years in the role. The organization's CEO Steven Kolb will assume the responsibilities of "Interim Chair" through the end of the year, and the Board will vote on a new Chairperson in the fall to fill the position in January. "As Chairman of the CFDA, I have had the privilege to experience first-hand the remarkable determination and optimism that drives our industry," Ford said via a statement from the CFDA. "I am honored to have been able to support the truly incredible talent in the American fashion industry for these past three years, and I look forward to continuing in my role on the CFDA Board." {CFDA}

How luxury brands court the 1%

Luxury fashion is booming "post"-pandemic, and brands have "put VIP experiences into overdrive," in an attempt to compete for the attention (and dollars) from wealthy shoppers, reports Chavie Lieber for Business of Fashion. "Lately, the game of attracting very important clients, or VICs, has kicked into high gear. Brands are acutely aware that wealthy shoppers are hungry for both luxury products and elaborate experiences post-Covid," writes Lieber. "Fashion is investing in its top shoppers accordingly — as well as finding new ones." {Business of Fashion}

Cartier launches its 2023 Women's Initiative

Cartier has put out a call for applications for the 2023 edition of its international entrepreneurship program, the Cartier Women's Initiative. Per a press release, "Since 2006, Cartier Women’s Initiative seeks to drive change by empowering women impact entrepreneurs, providing them with financial, social and human capital support to grow their business and build their leadership skills. This annual international entrepreneurship program is open to women-run and women-owned businesses from any country and sector that aim to have a sustainable social and/or environmental impact." Women impact entrepreneurs around the world can apply from May 16 until June 30 on the Cartier Women's Initiative website. {Fashionista inbox}

