SCAD Announces Sneaker Design Minor

At the vanguard of footwear design, the Savannah College of Art and Design launches the first-ever sneaker design minor. Based on student interest and alumni success in the industry, the minor is designed to further enhance professional credentials and propel graduates to the top of the growing, lucrative field.

The SCAD sneaker design minor is available to students at both SCAD Savannah and Atlanta locations and includes new courses specifically created to amplify innovative and sustainable design and manufacturing practices. The minor includes five courses designed to develop students' knowledge and design skills in sketching, rendering, concept development, digital prototyping and branding for luxury and high-performance sneakers. These courses provide SCAD students with access to leading technology resources and ensure students complete the minor with a professional-quality portfolio that includes both physical and digital prototypes of original sneaker designs.

Offered within the School of Fashion, the sneaker design minor illustrates SCAD's elite status within art and design education, innovation, and creative business leadership, and demonstrates the university’s mission to prepare students for professions at the forefront of evolving industries. SCAD alumni are already making major waves in the 80-billion-dollar international industry, working with leading brands like Nike, adidas, YEEZY, Reebok, Skechers, and others, and creating their own successful companies.

"From streetwear to sportswear, SCAD Bees define what is hot, haute, and happening," says SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. "SCAD grads work for the biggest names in the shoe game. They launch their own lines, too, like Q4 Sports, where SCAD alum Quintin Williams teams up with NBA stars to design shoes that command the spotlight. So many SCAD Bees are already at the top of the sneaker game, and SCAD's new sneaker design program empowers future sneakerheads everywhere to leap into their creative careers. It's a slam dunk."



