Scenario Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York or Los Angeles

Scenario Communications is seeking a Senior Account Executive with solid media contacts in either business, consumer, lifestyle, entertainment, fashion/beauty, and events. The position requires a minimum of four years experience at an agency or similar company. Someone in this role must be highly-motivated, have a professional manner, a sharp attention to detail, be able to work in a fast-paced environment, multi-task and collaborate with team members, provide mentorship and oversee junior team members, and demonstrate an ability to manage accounts with minimal supervision. Candidate can be located in New York or Los Angeles area. Position will start as work from home until we return to an office. There may be times that after-hours support may be needed for virtual, in-market and sometimes on-site at various locations (some travel may be involved).

Day-to-day activities include:

Media Relations: Actively pitch clients and secure regular media placements on behalf of clients, including features, articles, etc.

Strategic Planning: Support junior staff working in Muck Rack and other databases to create and manage media lists and contacts as well as celebrity/influencer contact lists. Work in tandem with teams in both the NY and LA offices to actively pitch media, solidify communication plans, and liaise with client.

Written Communications: Originate and disseminate compelling and creative documents (e.g., pitches, press releases, interview requests/schedules, media strategies).

Client Relations: Actively participate and engages with client to develop ideas and partnerships that achieve their goals.

Client Workload: Ability to prioritize, plan and execute multiple projects simultaneously.

Desired Characteristics:

Knowledge of the PR industry is a must!

Self-motivated individual who is responsive and able to be productive and results-driven in a work from home environment.

Be a proactive and creative thinker.

Extremely organized and detail oriented.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills.

Strong computer proficiency, including knowledge of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint & Excel.

To Apply: Please email your resume to info@scenariopr.com, subject line Senior Account Executive.



About Scenario:

Scenario is much more than an agency. We’re an extension of your team. We deliver boutique-level service with big ideas and creative thinking. Founded in 2018, our team members are based in Los Angeles and New York, and bring decades of communications experience across corporate, technology, fashion, beauty, health and fitness, lifestyle, television and entertainment. We are equally facile working to establish new start-ups as well as reinvigorating iconic brands.



Scenario is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.