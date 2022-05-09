Skip to main content
It's Looking Like a Coastal Grandmother Summer

At long last, a fashion season for the Nancy Meyers hive.

Photo: Tana Lee Alves/WireImage for Allure Magazine

When Lex Nicoleta described her personal style as "somewhere between a character in 'The Matrix' and a coastal grandmother" on TikTok earlier this year, she started something much more powerful than a viral trend or an internet aesthetic. She awoke something in people across the world, who deeply identified with or aspired to the turtleneck-wearing, vacation home-dwelling lifestyles of the older female protagonists of films like "Something's Gotta Give," "It's Complicated," "Under the Tuscan Sun" and "Nights in Rodanthe." (This was only fueled by the fact that the first on that list started streaming on Netflix in April.) (Also, while we're here, justice for Dr. Keanu Reeves.)

In the few months since, Nicoleta has grown to become the Internet's go-to source on all things "coastal grandmother," sharing her favorite source material and thoughts on how to achieve that lifestyle. Meanwhile, the persona has outgrown a single platform: It's been dissected and opinion-columned and, of course, shopped out — because, in addition to proximity to a beach, the fashion is an essential part. 

If you've watched any of the definitive texts in the "coastal grandmother" genre, you know that there's a certain capsule wardrobe, made up of easy, breezy staples in warm, neutral colors that are untouched by trends. The are the oversized white button-downs, turtleneck sweaters, lots of cashmere and linen. Ahead, we've broken down the pieces you need to live your best "coastal grandmother" summer. So, grab some Chardonnay or some iced tea (with a perfect slice of lemon), and start shopping. 

The Button-Down

Good American Tabbed Poplin Shirt, $125
Ética Holly Organic Cotton Shirt, $188
J.Jill Linen Long Shirttail Tunic, $99
5
The Cashmere Sweater

Fear of God Off-White Cashmere Turtleneck
Vince Cashmere Shaker Rib Pullover $395
Naadam Reversible Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $135
5
The White Dress

Muns Playa Dress, $278
Mie Phi Phi Dress, $280
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress, $125
5
The Turtleneck

Mara Hoffman Toni Sweater $250
Everlane The Italian Merino Rib Turtleneck $98
Khaite The Julie Sweater $660
5
The Linen Pants

Eileen Fisher Organic Linen Straight pant, $168
Splendid Maui Short $138
Yayi Davey Pants, $130
5
The Leather Sandals

Loeffler Randall Grayson Cognac Braided Sandal $250
Amanu Style 17 | The Kalahari
Larroude Helen Flat Sandal In Caramel Leather $235
5
The Matching Pajama Set

Sleeper Ruffle Hem Lounge Top & Pants Set, $260
Eberjey Nautico Striped Woven Cotton Long PJ Set $158
Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set $278
5
The Bucket Hat

Victor Glemaud Bucket Hat, $155
Madewell Short-Brimmed Bucket Hat $29.50
Simon Miller Brown Raffia Hat $245
3
The Sunglasses

Feroce Claudine, $110
Indy Uptown, $45
Coco and Breezy Peyton
3
