It's Officially Sandals Season

And you can consider this your definitive shopping guide to 2022's biggest trends.

Photo: Imaxtree

The change in seasons doesn't feel real until you make certain key wardrobe swaps — the short hem for the long, the denim jacket for the coat, the choker for the scarf. There are few quite as satisfying as putting away your winter boots and breaking out your sandals the moment the weather starts getting nice. And folks, we've finally arrived. 

As sandal season kicks off, officially, we've compiled a handy shopping guide to the biggest trends for 2022 — from the strappy to the closed-toe, from the platform to the puffy. Get your warm-weather wardrobe in order, and find the best shoe to go with whatever this time of year may have in store for you. Happy shopping! 

Strappy Sandals

Tkees x Alice + Olivia Jo $125
Margaux The Wrap Sandal $218
Brother Vellies Bike Ankle Strap Sandal $495
5
Gallery
5 Images

Closed Toe Sandals

Fear of God The California Mule $195
Farm Rio Whipstitch Palm Tree Sandal $195
Tory Burch Fisherman Mule Sandal $348
5
Gallery
5 Images

Platform Sandals

Larroude Miso Platform Sandal In Acqua Floral Knit $290
Chelsea Paris Toinet Satin Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals $450
Nomasei Pompeii White Semi-Patent Taxi Sandals $440
5
Gallery
5 Images

Embellished Sandals

Iindaco 600MM Ade Leather Mules
STAUD-BETTY-RHINESTONE-SANDAL-$395.progressive
Mateo for INC Diana Sapphire Slip-On Dress Sandals, Created for Macy's $99.50
5
Gallery
5 Images

Heeled Mules

Le Monde Beryl Knot Sandal Heel $620
Paris Texas Anja Metallic Leather Mules $495
RebeccaAllen The Twist, $265
5
Gallery
5 Images

Puff Sandals

Jil Sander Crossover-Strap Leather Flatform Sandals $790
JW Pei Jada Flat Mule $89
Boyy Pink Puffy Flat Sandals $485
5
Gallery
5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

