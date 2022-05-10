It's Officially Sandals Season

The change in seasons doesn't feel real until you make certain key wardrobe swaps — the short hem for the long, the denim jacket for the coat, the choker for the scarf. There are few quite as satisfying as putting away your winter boots and breaking out your sandals the moment the weather starts getting nice. And folks, we've finally arrived.

As sandal season kicks off, officially, we've compiled a handy shopping guide to the biggest trends for 2022 — from the strappy to the closed-toe, from the platform to the puffy. Get your warm-weather wardrobe in order, and find the best shoe to go with whatever this time of year may have in store for you. Happy shopping!

Strappy Sandals

5 Gallery 5 Images

Closed Toe Sandals

5 Gallery 5 Images

Platform Sandals

5 Gallery 5 Images

Embellished Sandals

5 Gallery 5 Images

Heeled Mules

5 Gallery 5 Images

Puff Sandals

5 Gallery 5 Images

