There's a Sundress For Every Summer Mood

Whether it's "coastal grandmother" or "Hot Girl Summer, Continued."

Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Sun's out, and all your favorite retailers and brands got the memo. "New arrivals" sections across the board are stocked with sundresses as far as the eye can see. There are high-slit maxis and statement slips, puff sleeves and cutouts galore. And whether the vibe is "coastal grandmother" or "Hot Girl Summer, Continued," you'll find a dress that suits your wardrobe needs in the galleries below. (And while you're at it, why not check out the sandals that might go with it?) 

High Slit Maxi Dresses

Staud Limes Dress $275
Just Bee Queen Helena Midi Dress $525
Hanifa Alia Maxi Dress $179
Statement Slip Dresses

J. Crew Gwyneth Cupro Slip Dress in Painted Block Print $148
Ciao Lucia Natala Dress Seaglass $425
Fe Noel Bella Spice Gradient-Satin Slip Dress $515
Puff Sleeve Maxi Dresses

Fanm Mon Sandras $310
Busayo Adeola Tiered Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress $540
Sister Jane Dream Sweetness Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress $309
Loose Fit Dresses

Jonathan Cohen Dress With Ruffle Straps, Chambray Denim $1195
Bernadette Audrey Dress $895
Lisa Says Gah Dahlia Cover-Up $148
Shirtdresses

Hill House Home The Lily Dress $195
Mara Hoffman Cleo Dress $350
Alex Mill Jardin Shirt Dress $188
Crafty Cutout Dresses

Agua by Agua Bendita Guaguancó Cotton Midi Dress $616
Gia:IRL Gigi Midi Dress $140
Christopher Esber Looped Verner Bind Dress $870
Tank Dresses

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Terry Jacquard Midi Dress $138
KkCo Rib Tank Dress in Spray Pigment Dye $135
Daily Paper Blue Mila Dress $90
