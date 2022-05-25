Skip to main content

No Swim Look Is Complete Without the Perfect Cover-Up

Make your beachwear your everyday-wear.
Monday Swimwear

There are a few important items to cross off the summer checklist: a solid swimsuit, a pair of wear-everywhere sandals, an SPF upgrade. But when it comes to beach/pool/outdoor luxuriating attire, don't sleep on the impact of the cover-up.

Whether you prefer a dress or a tunic you can throw on to go to dinner or a bottom that goes perfectly with your bathing suit as the top, there are so many chic ways to transform your beachwear into everyday wear (and to even incorporate these pieces into a year-round wardrobe). Shop some of our favorite swimsuit cover-ups by style in the galleries below. 

Dresses

Athleta Playa Linen Wrap Dress $119
AndreaIyamah Sade Cover-Up $290
Victor Glemaud Pullover Knit Dress $495
Tunics

J.Crew Tie-Waist Cotton Voile Beach Tunic dress, $80
Frances Valentine Delightful Caftan Peony Garden, $598
Everlane The Caftan Dress, $78
Skirts 

House of Aama Sundown Short Sarong $150
Fe Noel Sundance Ombré Sarong $398
Andi The Sarong, $50
Sets

Anthropologie Set
Recreational Habits Set
Vilebrequin Set
Shirts 

Simon Miller Cotton Dodo Shirt, $270
FrankiesBikinis Hunter Terry Button Up Shirt $165
Solid and Striped The Oxford Tunic
Pants

Jonathan Simkhai Rayleigh Pull On Pants, $395
Storm Reid x Pacsun Slit Pull-On Pants, $33
Eloquii Smocked Waist Pant, $85
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. 

