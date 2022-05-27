Skip to main content
When It Comes to These Tennis Lines, We Mean 'Love' in a Good Way

Score big with one of spring's hottest athleisure trends.

Photo: Courtesy of Recreational Habits

What is it about warmer weather that can make even the least athletically-inclined among us want to break out a crisp, pleated tennis skirt and preppy polo shirt? Are we just trying to do our best Serena and Venus cosplay? Is it our way of pretending we live a weekend-in-the-Hamptons lifestyle?

Regardless, it seems like the sport on every athleisure brand's mind this season is tennis. From high end-collaborations with designers like Veronica Beard to new, fashion-y offerings from athletic brands like Wilson, there's sure to be a piece or two that appeals to your inner court star. 

Whether you're trying to get your game Wimbledon-ready or just looking to sip an iced tea on your hot-girl walk, shop these tennis-inspired collections:

Gigi C

Look_018_3783
Look_014_3062
Look_015_3333
5
Gallery
5 Images

L'Etoile Sport x Veronica Beard

CT055VB~WHT
2207JY765221~WHT
CD027VB~WHT
5
Gallery
5 Images

Nylora

NT1536 ANA TANK BLACK FRONT
NP532 DAMIEN PANTS COASTAL FRONT
NP543_E EMMA TERRY SHORTS FRONT
15
Gallery
15 Images

Recreational Habits

THE WILLIAMS CROPPED CREW IN GREEN - RECREATIONAL HABITS
THE CAPRIATI TENNIS SHORT - RECREATIONAL HABITS
THE CHRIS TENNIS DRESS IN WHITE - RECREATIONAL HABITS
11
Gallery
11 Images

Sporty & Rich

WIMBLEDON HOODIE NAVY 1
CLASSICLOGO-PLEATEDSKIRT-NAVY-1
CONNECTICUT CREST CREWNECK NAVY 1
11
Gallery
11 Images

Terez

TennisFlats_GinghamSkirt_2
TennisFlats_WhiteButterflyDress_2
TennisFlats_BlackDaisesDress
5
Gallery
5 Images

Wilson

WL1076601_11_LASALLE_POLO_DRESS_Women_BrightWhite.png.high-res
WL1065701_11_GIBSON_TRICOT_JACKET_Women_ClassicNavy.png.high-res
WL1067601_11_CENTER_COURT_SEAMLESS_POLO_Women_BrightWhite.png.high-res
9
Gallery
9 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

