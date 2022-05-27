When It Comes to These Tennis Lines, We Mean 'Love' in a Good Way
What is it about warmer weather that can make even the least athletically-inclined among us want to break out a crisp, pleated tennis skirt and preppy polo shirt? Are we just trying to do our best Serena and Venus cosplay? Is it our way of pretending we live a weekend-in-the-Hamptons lifestyle?
Regardless, it seems like the sport on every athleisure brand's mind this season is tennis. From high end-collaborations with designers like Veronica Beard to new, fashion-y offerings from athletic brands like Wilson, there's sure to be a piece or two that appeals to your inner court star.
Whether you're trying to get your game Wimbledon-ready or just looking to sip an iced tea on your hot-girl walk, shop these tennis-inspired collections:
Gigi C
L'Etoile Sport x Veronica Beard
Nylora
Recreational Habits
Sporty & Rich
Terez
Wilson
